GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars winter DLC: Release date, time, features and more

Rockstar Games just announced the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars winter DLC on their Twitter page and Newswire website. The DLC will be live starting December 13, 2022, Tuesday. This is great news for fans who have been waiting patiently for new content to be added to the game.

In a nutshell, the update consists of new hallucinogenic, rapper cameos, action-packed missions, winter-themed features, and more. Players will be able to buy new properties and cars while fighting off wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while they are at it.

Rockstar Games tweets about GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars winter DLC

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

In a recent Tweet from Rockstar Games, the company mentioned the name of the upcoming update and also gave more information as to what's in store for the players. Calling the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update a new psychoactive strain of chaos, the company plans on releasing the game on December 13.

Rockstar Games' newswire website mentioned the date of the upcoming winter DLC for GTA Online. With this date confirmed, the site also states that the update will be live on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

According to Rockstar Games' Newswire, the new missions in the update will take place mostly in Blaine County, straying away from the main city of Los Santos. Players will get to enjoy the company of GTA 5 storyline character Ron Jakowski while playing through the story missions along with a new band of out-of-state misfits.

Along with all the features and missions coming up, there have been teases of the American rapper Dax making an appearance in the upcoming update. Leading a gang of misfits ready to reach havoc in GTA Online.

There are a lot of references to drug wars and contraband in the GTA Online update with the addition of new labs to create and possibly sell drugs. There are also mentions of a new business enterprise for players to indulge in along with many new vehicles, missions, and experiential upgrades.

Rockstar Games plans on releasing the update as a two-part story update where more features of the update will be dropped with time. Although it's been a decade since the release of GTA 5, the developers are making sure to keep the game relevant with new content and features.

The winter updates of GTA Online always bring in new features, characters, and vehicles, and this year is no different. Rockstar Games announced the news on their Newswire on December 8, leaving fans anxiously waiting for the upcoming update.

There have been many leaks and rumors regarding the update that have the fans on their toes. The confirmation from Rockstar Games always makes the hype worth it.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes