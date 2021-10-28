Full list of all Peyote Plants locations in GTA Online (October 2021)

With Halloween week going on, GTA Online has a ton of fresh updates and new features for players to enjoy. The return of Halloween has brought back many fun events in GTA Online for players, and the event that is most looked out for is the Peyote Plants event.

Peyote Plants are a seasonal collectible in GTA Online and were added as part of the continuation of The Diamond Casino & Resort update, during the Halloween Surprise 2019 event. Seasonal collectibles are back, and this article gives players a breakdown on where they can find the Peyote Plants in GTA Online.

List of all locations for the Peyote Plants in GTA Online (October 2021)

The Peyote plants in GTA Online are possibly the most enjoyable collectibles in the game. There are 76 locations around the map of GTA Online where players can find these Peyote plants. Players can consume these plants to transform into animals, marine life, Chop ( Lamar and Franklin's Rottweiler ) and Big Foot.

Players can find the plants to transform into these creatures at anytime, but to be able to become Big Foot, they need to take the Peyote plant between 3-8AM, when it is foggy.

Here is a list of all the locations where players can find the Peyote plant in GTA Online:

1) In LSIA, near some benches.

2) At the deepest part of the water between Banning and Elysian Island.

3) Underwater, off the coast of Elysian Island, next to a tanker ship wreck.

4) Underwater between the Los Santos Naval Port and Terminal, near some debris.

5) Underwater, next to two large poles and other debris.

6) On the beach near Terminal.

7) Underwater off the coast of Palomino Highlands, next to two rock formations.

8) On the largest island in Palomino Highlands.

9) Outside Lester's House.

10) Underwater, near the end of the Los Santos River in Cypress Flats.

11) Next to a house on Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis.

12) In the back garden of the Clinton Residence in Strawberry.

13) Near the basketball courts at the BJ Smith Recreational Center.

14) Underwater, at the entrance to the Puerto Del Sol Marina.

15) In the garden in front of the "The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts" hotel.

16) Underwater next to a large rock, southeast of the Del Perro Pier.

17) On a large sandy underwater area, off the coast of Pacific Bluffs.

18) On the balcony of an orange house in Del Perro in GTA Online.

19) Next to a pool behind the Elgin House in Morningwood.

20) Next to a pool of one of the mansions in Rockford Hills in GTA Online.

21) On a pathway next to the Little Seoul Church.

22) In the park in Burton, next to a pathway.

23) In an alley in Downtown Vinewood in GTA Online.

24) At Broker Park, East Vinewood, next to a tree.

25) On a small grassy area in Legion Square.

26) Next to a red container, close to the Los Santos Customs in La Mesa.

27) On the small island in the lake in Mirror Park in GTA Online.

28) Near the small dam at the eastern end of the LS River in Murrieta Heights.

29) In the north of Palomino Highlands, next to the small sea cave at the end of the dirt road.

30) Next to the bulkheads of a sunken container ship.

31) Underwater, in the see cave in Tataviam Mountains.

32) Near a small silo in Tataviam Mountains.

33) Next to the Land Act Reservoir in Tataviam Mountains.

34) Next to some sofas at a house in Downtown Vinewood in GTA Online.

35) In the back garden of a mansion in Lake Vinewood Estates.

36) In the back garden of a mansion on South Mo Milton Drive, Vinewood Hills.

37) In a small garden next to the pool of a mansion in Richman.

38) Off the coast of Pacific Bluffs, near the Pacific Bluffs Country Club. Located in the deepest part of this underwater area, which is denoted by a small circular darker area on the map in GTA Online.

39) Off the coast of Chumash. Located in the third shallowest part of the water.

40) Behind a house in Chumash.

41) In the small garden next to the garage of a mansion in Banham Canyon.

42) Next to a small stream in Great Chaparral.

43) North of Mount Haan Drive, atop a hill.

44) Next to a pile of rubble near some small buidlings in the Grand Senora Desert in GTA Online.

45) In the RON Alternates Wind Farm, next to some trees and near a transmission tower.

46) Underwater near the Coveted Cove, surrounded by large rock formations.

47) At the end of one of the dirt roads in Davis Quartz.

48) Deep underwater off the coast of the San Chianski Mountain Range.

49) Underwater in the small cove next to the El Gordo Lighthouse, on a rock formation.

50) In Grapeseed, on the northeastern shore of the Alamo Sea.

51) Underwater in the Alamo Sea, next to some smaller rock formations.

52) In the small front yard of Taliana Martinez' safehouse in Sandy Shores.

53) Next to a weathered sofa at a run-down trailer home in southeastern Sandy Shores.

54) Southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield, next to an abandoned mine.

55) Next to the front porch of a house on Route 68 Approach, Harmony.

56) In the middle of the Marina Drive cul-de-sac, near the site of Yucca Motel, Sandy Shores.

57) Underwater east of Calafia Road, next to some large concrete rubble.

58) In the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, at the end of a dirt path north of Cassidy Creek. The Raton Canyon Bridge is visible in the background.

59) At the peak of Mount Josiah.

60) In shallow water at Lago Zancudo in GTA Online.

61) Underwater west of the Zancudo Bridge, next to a sunk wooden boat.

62) On a small coastal spit near Fort Zancudo.

63) At a small sandy part of the seabed off the coast of North Chumash.

64) On the beach at the mouth of Cassidy Creek, near the Cassidy Creek Bridge.

65) Underwater in Paleto Cove, near the Sonar Collections Dock and next to coral.

66) At the tip of the peninsula near Paleto Bay.

67) At one of the houses on Procopio Drive, Paleto Bay.

68) Next to a tree and train tracks at the Donkey Punch Family Farm.

69) Underwater next to some coral, at the small archipelago off North Point, Paleto Bay.

70) Underwater off the coast of Paleto Bay, on a sandy seabed.

71) Next to a tree at a small picnic area east of the Procopio Truck Stop.

72) Under a small underwater overhang, off the coast of Heart Attacks Beach.

73) Next to a small body of water on Mount Gordo in GTA Online.

74) Next to a tree and train tracks, near Braddock Pass.

75) At a wooden signpost near the top of Mount Chiliad.

76) At the base of Mount Chiliad in GTA Online, on the northeast outskirts of Grapeseed.

