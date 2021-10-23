GTA Online Halloween game mode Come Out To Play: All you need to know 

Every year as October comes to an end, GTA fans get excited about new Halloween-themed GTA Online content. Rockstar always celebrates Halloween in a big style, and themed game modes, cosmetics, and new content are just some of the ways for players to enjoy.

This year's event has already begun, and Rockstar has brought back classic Halloween game modes beloved by the GTA community like Slasher, Come Out To Play, and Condemned.

These modes are all about unsettling and scary gameplay to honor the spirit of Halloween.

GTA Online: Come Out To Play, the Halloween game mode

Come Out to Play is an Adversary Mode added to GTA Online as part of the Heists Update.

In the game mode, players are put into one of two teams, Hunters or Runners. Depending on the number of players in the session, the Runners team will have a player limit of 2 or 3.

The Runners team's objective is to get to the escape zone within ten minutes, while the Hunters team's objective is to stop them from reaching the zone.

Hunters are armed only with a Sawed-Off Shotgun but have access to bikes and ATVs to traverse the map, while Runners have access to an arsenal of weapons at their disposal but can only stay on foot. Runners cannot enter vehicles, and Hunters cannot exit their vehicles.

The Hunters have an infinite number of lives, whereas the Runners only have one. The Hunters will win the round if they can kill all of the Runners. The Hunters will also win the round when the 10 minutes are over. The Runners will win the match if one of them makes it to the escape zone.

There are advantages of both sides, for example, Runners have more options for maneuverability around the map. They can scale walls and use rooftops in ways that the Hunters (who are confined to their cars) cannot. But at the same time, Hunters can see the Runners' positions, whereas Runners can't see Hunters on their map until they are within hearing range.

This game mode requires planning and teamwork on both sides. Players should team up with friends for maximum efficiency and have fun with this game mode while the GTA Online Halloween event lasts.

