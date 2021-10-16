Why there won't be a Bigfoot in the upcoming GTA Trilogy

While the impending GTA Trilogy looms in the background, some fans are wondering if Bigfoot will finally show up. However, they might be in for disappointment.

GTA Forums recently uncovered hidden achievements from the Rockstar Launcher. It displays icons for each of the classic games, including GTA San Andreas. There is one in particular that stands out. Rockstar has once again acknowledged the Bigfoot mystery.

This mythological creature is exactly that - mythological. It was never to be found in the original GTA San Andreas. Nonetheless, players have continued to look for it in the countryside. Thanks to a leaked Bigfoot achievement, that rumor has been dispelled.

GTA Trilogy: Why Bigfoot won't make an appearance

GTA Forums user Alloc8or has posted a full list of leaked achievements. This includes relevant pictures and interesting descriptions. Thanks to Alloc8or, players can get a heads up on what to expect in the GTA Trilogy. Unfortunately, it doesn't bode well for the legendary Bigfoot.

A leaked achievement suggests Bigfoot is already dead

Bigfoot videos have been faked for years in GTA San Andreas. The one above is a perfect example. Unfortunately for the players, they need to rely on mods to bring back Bigfoot as he might not even be in the GTA Trilogy.

According to Alloc8or, there is a mysterious achievement called 81 Years Too Late. It's accompanied by a picture of a gigantic footprint. What the achievement does can be found in the following description:

"Spend 24 hours on foot in the countryside (looking for Big Foot)"

It's simply a tongue-in-cheek joke about the Bigfoot myth. All players have to do is spend a lot of time near Mount Chiliad. Fans of the GTA Trilogy may be disappointed to hear the bad news.

What does 81 Years Too Late mean?

Some players might ask what the title refers to. Rockstar is making a callback to the popular Red Dead Redemption series. One of its DLC packs (Undead Nightmare) takes place in 1911. This is where John Marston can take out a sasquatch, presumably the last of its kind.

GTA San Andreas happens in 1992, 81 years after the Undead Nightmare. This is where the name comes from. However, there is more to it.

Once they find the sasquatch, players can earn the achievement Six Years in the Making. Red Dead Redemption came out in 2010, six years after GTA San Andreas. It all comes full circle in the GTA Trilogy.

Rockstar loves its Bigfoot references

It's no surprise that Rockstar would somehow acknowledge Bigfoot in the GTA Trilogy. He is arguably the most infamous myth from GTA San Andreas. The creature was referenced in both GTA 5 and Online. One example is in the video above, where Franklin finds a man in a costume.

Also Read

Bigfoot has deeply ingrained itself into the lore of the series. While he might not be physically involved in the GTA Trilogy, his legacy still lives on. Rockstar continues to pay homage to this famous myth.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul