5 San Andreas myths that some GTA players end up believing

Myths from GTA San Andreas carry an enduring legacy among the player base; so much so, a few of them ended up believing in them.

Mythological creatures like Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster are often the result of anecdotal evidence, whether it be visual or audio. Most of the time, there are moments of misidentification. People are led to believe they saw something they didn't. GTA San Andreas is certainly no exception to this rule.

Rumors spread like wildfire throughout the GTA community. When San Andreas was released, many players reported a number of sightings. While some of them turned out to be true (ghost cars), most of these myths were proven false. A few GTA players make the mistake of falling for mods or misremembered events.

5 GTA San Andreas myths that convinced players

5) Loch Ness Monster

One of the most well-known hoaxes in modern history is the Loch Ness Monster. A reported inhabitant of the Scottish Highlands, Good Old Nessie is a long-necked creature that lives in large bodies of water. A few San Andreas players claimed to see it in places like Fisher's Lagoon or the Ghost Lake in Back O' Beyond.

While the Loch Ness Monster made no appearance in San Andreas, Rockstar did include the monster in the Cayo Perico heist from GTA Online. Somewhere off the coast of the island, players can spot the creature. However, it has to be during the climax of the heist. Get too close, and the monster will submerge into the water.

This isn't the first time Rockstar will acknowledge popular fan-made theories from San Andreas. There are other instances in GTA games where myths become reality (or at least seem like they do).

4) Epsilon Program

Enter at your own risk (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Epsilon Program makes its first GTA appearance in San Andreas. Although they lack prominence in the main game, there are several commercials that advertise their religious beliefs.

There is a farm in San Andreas, located in Flint County. It has the unique feature of glowing blue windows at night, which is not present anywhere else. The farm makes a storyline appearance in the Body Harvest mission.

GTA players speculate the farm has ties to the Epsilon Program, given they represent themselves with the light blue color. Several myths have spawned from the cult, which ranges from completing a ridiculous set of tasks to finding a yellow door in the sky.

3) Leatherface

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre left a big impression on American culture. A crazed murderer wielding a chainsaw is enough to give anybody nightmares, let alone wearing masks from human skin. With the appearance of a chainsaw weapon in San Andreas, internet-based rumors suggested the appearance of Leatherface.

GTA players often propose the Panopticon as the main hideout. Due to the abandoned setting and blood-stained sheds, it's obvious that horrific crimes have taken place. Even Rockstar's official San Andreas website seems to suggest this theory. Sometimes GTA players mishear what they believe to be chainsaw sounds here.

2) Ghost of CJ's mother

Beverly Johnson has seen better days (Image via GTAinside)

Before the events in San Andreas, Beverly Johnson was killed in a drive-by incident. Her death is what ultimately brought Carl Johnson back to Los Santos. However, there are a few GTA players who believe they can find her ghost wandering the Johnson residence. There are even fake screenshots that circulate on the web.

However, there is no evidence that proves her ghost is within the game files. One Rockstar developer disconfirmed the rumors in a magazine interview with Electronic Gaming Monthly. While the rumors have been put to rest, there is a pedastrian who shares the same model as Beverly's photograph.

Interestingly, players can use grenades inside the safehouse. Once it explodes, transparent squares appear for a short while. This glitch may be one of the reasons GTA players mistakenly believe there is a ghost within the house.

1) Bigfoot

The indisputed king of San Andreas myths (and GTA lore in general), Bigfoot casts a large shadow over the series. With shrouded fog and dense forests, the countryside is a perfect area for Bigfoot to wander around.

Given the widespread usage of third-party mods, players had a difficult time convincing others they had real footage of Bigfoot. Its notable absence from in-game files also dealt a heavy blow to the credibility of these rumors. Nonetheless, a few players believe they did see it when they first played the game.

GTA 5 makes references to this popular myth through a mission called The Last One. Franklin has to hunt down what he believes to be Bigfoot, only to find a copslayer instead. Enhanced versions of GTA 5 also let players find golden Peyote plants, from which they can take control of Bigfoot. The myth is now a reality.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji