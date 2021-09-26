All animals in GTA 5: What players should know about them

Animals have been around since the 3D universe, but GTA 5 greatly expanded their role in the series.
It's worth noting that the Enhanced Edition greatly expanded the roles of animals in GTA 5, as it introduced several new wildlife creatures into the game. It's unknown if the Expanded and Enhanced Edition will do something similar. This article will only cover animals that are present in the Enhanced Edition.
There are seven dog breeds in GTA 5 and ten land animals, six birds, and seven sea animals in the open world. A few other animals appear in GTA 5, but players cannot interact with them in a meaningful way.
Everything that players should know about animals in GTA 5
Dog breeds
The seven dog breeds in GTA 5 are:
- Border Collie
- Golden Retriever
- Husky
- Poodle
- Pug
- Rottweiler
- West Highland Terrier
Although there are a few other notable dogs, Chop (a Rottweiler) is the most important animal in GTA 5. The iFruit App can customize Chop's appearance and behavior.
Dexie is another notable dog, and she appears in one Strangers and Freaks mission. There is also an unnamed dog that communicates with Franklin in Dom Beasley's missions.
Dogs can attack other NPCs or the player if provoked. These animals are usually seen near their owners and will attack players who attack the owners.
Land animals
The ten interactable land animals (other than dogs) include:
- Bigfoot
- Boar
- Cat
- Cougar
- Cow
- Coyote
- Deer
- Pig
- Rabbit
- Rat
There are a few other animal types, but they are limited in their appearances:
- Chimpanzee (Did Somebody Say Yoga?/Fame of Fame/Some movies)
- Monkey (Monkey Business)
- Snake (Vanilla Unicorn and Yellow Jack Inn/Grand Senora Desert commercial)
There are also a few more types of insects, but they only serve as static objects:
- Butterflies
- Cockroaches
- Fireflies
- Flies
Cats, cows, and rabbits were added in the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. Trevor Philips can hunt Boars, Cougars, Coyotes, and Deer, although it's worth noting that cougars can attack him.
Bigfoot appears as an Easter egg in the mission, Predator, and is also heavily referenced in the mission, The Last One. Players can play as him or the other interactable animals via Peyote Plants. In Bigfoot's case, it requires a Golden Peyote Plant.
Bigfoot is far stronger than human characters but plays otherwise similar to Michael, Trevor, and Franklin.
Birds
There are six interactable birds in GTA 5:
- Chicken
- Crow
- Hawk
- Great Cormorant
- Pigeon
- Seagull
Chickens can't fly, but the other birds can. The Enhanced Edition makes birds playable in GTA 5. Players can transform into any of the six animals via Peyote Plants.
Sea animals
There are seven interactable sea animals:
- Dolphin
- Fish
- Hammerhead Shark
- Humpback Whale
- Orca
- Shark
- Stingray
Starfish also exist in GTA 5 but cannot be interacted with in any meaningful way. In the original version of GTA 5, only the fish, shark, and starfish are present.
Players can control all seven interactable sea animals except for the humpback whale via Peyote Plants. Sharks can also hurt the player (hammerhead sharks won't attack).