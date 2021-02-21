GTA 5, over the years, has garnered all sorts of critical praise and acclaim for various reasons, all of which seem to stem from Rockstar Game's dedication towards excellence.

However, apart from the excellent open-world structure and masterful attention-to-detail, the publisher is not above the inclusion of wacky hallucinogenic plants in the game.

Peyote Plants are a type of plant found in GTA 5 that enables players to have mind-altering hallucinations and momentarily transform into animals. These hallucinations last for as long as the player manages to stay alive.

The latter part can be extremely tough when it comes to GTA Online, as free mode lobbies can be extremely punishing. The game sees the return of Peyote Plants this week, and players can wolf down 76 of them and turn into different animals, including Chop, Franklin Clinton's dog.

How to turn into a dog and other animals in GTA 5

Animals aren't just restricted to the land ones, as players can take the form of a sea creature or bird. Also, players have the ability to turn into the Bigfoot in GTA 5.

To consume a Peyote Plant, gamers have to reach the location of a plant (marked on the map below), and the controller will begin to vibrate near one. A prompt will let players know that they can interact with one to consume it.

Locations of the Peyote Plant on the map (Image via GamesRadar)

Doing so will trigger a vivid hallucination where the GTA player transforms into a creature in either GTA Online or story mode. The list of animals are:

Land animals & birds:

Boar

Border Collie

Cat

Chicken

Cougar

Great Cormorant

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Elk

Husky

Pig

Pigeon

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Golden Retriever

Rottweiler

Seagull

West Highland Terrier

Sea creatures:

Dolphin

Fish

Hammerhead shark

Killer Whale

Stingray

Tiger Shark

How to turn into Chop in GTA Online

In addition to the animals mentioned above, there are a couple more plants on the map that can be consumed. The one on the base of Mount Chiliad turns players into the Bigfoot, while the one in the Clinton Residence backyard will turn the player into Chop.

Players can then wreak havoc in the free mode and baffle new players by attacking them as Chop. However, as already mentioned, the effects only last for as long as the player is able to stay alive.