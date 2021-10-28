GTA Online news: Peyote Plants are back in the game

Rockstar has brought back the Peyote Plants in GTA Online with today's weekly update. The game has been hosting various events and bonuses to commemorate Halloween 2021, and the most recent addition involves these seasonal collectibles.

Peyote Plants are usually added to GTA Online during the Halloween season. After consuming them, players can transform into an animal and play the game in that form.

Here's what gamers will see when they log in to GTA Online after the update:

"Keep an eye out for peyote plants that have appeared across Los Santos and Blaine County."

GTA Online used to have a total of 76 Peyote Plants scattered across San Andreas. However, the number has since been reduced to 59. Unlike GTA 5, the plants have always made a seasonal appearance in the multiplayer game.

Peyote plants were made available for the first time from 31 October 2019 to 14 November 2019. They were then brought back again on 6 April 2020 for a week. They returned again on 22 October 2020 for the Halloween season. Their latest reappearance was for the duration of the Verus Week starting from 19 February 2021.

Peyote Plants are just one of the many additions that Rockstar is having this week. The ongoing Halloween event, Sightseeing, returned yesterday for a third stage. Many had expected the plant collectibles to return this year as well, and Rockstar has indeed brought them back. These can be found in all sorts of locations across San Andreas in GTA Online.

The location of the plants is usually a cue to the kind of animal players will transform into after eating them. After about 24 in-game hours, the Peyote Plants will respawn, and there is no reward for trying out all of them. The player will respawn at the nearest hospital and get 5000 RP after the hallucination has ended.

