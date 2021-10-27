GTA Online UFO locations for third stage revealed

The Sightseeing event for GTA Online, released as part of this year's Halloween celebrations, is back again for a third round. This time, players can spot multiple UFOs at some of the previously given locations.

The Sightseeing event began on October 15 with a background update to GTA Online. Players could witness a UFO across six different locations from 10 PM to 3 AM. The timing for spotting UFOs is expected to be the same as before.

GTA Online Sightseeing: Event enters its third stage, new locations revealed

#GTAOnline Third stage of daily UFO event is now live from today up until October 30There are now multiple UFOs spawning in at various locations.Today's cycle has 3 UFOs at the displayed locations below. Third stage of daily UFO event is now live from today up until October 30There are now multiple UFOs spawning in at various locations.Today's cycle has 3 UFOs at the displayed locations below.

The third stage of Sightseeing will be live from October 27 to October 30, 2021. Multiple UFOs will now be observable across specific locations across the map. These locations seem to be the same as before. However, for October 27, the UFOs can be viewed in only three of these locations. These are:

Top end of the peninsula in Southern Paleto Bay.

Above the sunken UFO off the coast of San Andreas in the far north.

On top of Mount Chiliad.

These locations are the same as those from October 15 to 17. Rockstar seems to be repeating the places, but this time, they're all going to be UFO hotspots on the same day.

#GTAOnline Expect to see more UFOs in the coming days. On Saturday, 5 UFOs will spawn in simultaneously.23 UFOs can be spawned in as max limit, but Rockstar wouldn't spawn that many to avoid performance issues. We would still likely see more UFOs on October 31Tomorrow's cycle Expect to see more UFOs in the coming days. On Saturday, 5 UFOs will spawn in simultaneously.23 UFOs can be spawned in as max limit, but Rockstar wouldn't spawn that many to avoid performance issues. We would still likely see more UFOs on October 31Tomorrow's cycle

As GTA Online gets ready for Halloween, the Sightseeing event is seeing some changes too. Every day till October 30, there will be three spots for UFO-hunting in the game. On the final day, UFOs will be spawning at the same time, probably accompanying each other.

The maximum limit for spawning UFOs has been set to 23 in the game. However, Rockstar might not spawn that many of them as it could lead to a severe downfall in performance. Instead, there could be 5 UFOs observable at the same time.

James @jameselliot019 @TezFunz2 My guess is that they are going to slowly get closer to the city and then there will be an event on 31st October that will involve aliens in Los Santos. @TezFunz2 My guess is that they are going to slowly get closer to the city and then there will be an event on 31st October that will involve aliens in Los Santos.

Many have been speculating that the event will culminate in the UFOs moving closer to Los Santos. According to fans, this might include another unique in which aliens invade the city. Rockstar introduced 2x bonus GTA$ and RP for Alien Survivals game mode with last week's update.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar