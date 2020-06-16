Tongva Hills creature in GTA 5: Real or fake?

Rockstar Games have always put in secrets for players to discover in their vast open worlds, such as in GTA 5.

The Tongva Valley Creature is one such cryptid whose existence players have speculated for years.

Tongva Hills in GTA 5

Rockstar Games is perhaps one of the last few AAA studios that have consistently delivered top-notch AAA titles like GTA back-to-back. All of its titles have been received extremely well by the gamers.

It can be argued that Rockstar Games hasn't put a foot wrong since the start of the 2000s and has only delivered great AAA titles. The GTA franchise is one of the most beloved gaming franchises that has continued to receive immense love and appreciation from the gaming community.

One of the many reasons why players love to play GTA games is the amount of attention to detail and secrets Rockstar put into the games. There are tonnes of references, easter eggs, and secrets that players can spend hours trying to uncover.

The vast open worlds in GTA are filled with hilarious, and sometimes spine-chilling secrets. These secrets will surely make you equip your rocket launcher just in case you're attacked by a beast of unknown origin.

One such secret that has not been confirmed yet is the presence of a creature in Tongva Hills. The creature is alleged to be responsible for many bizarre noises in the area.

Tongva Hills Creature in GTA 5: Real or Fake?

Tonga Hills and Tonga Valley Map

Players have speculated over the existence of a cryptid in the Tongva Hills area of Los Santos in GTA 5 for years. It supposedly stalks the Tongva Hills and Tongva Valley regions of the city and claims NPC lives.

There are several cryptids confirmed in GTA 5, such as:

The North Yankton Creature

Loch Ness Monster

Moto-Man

The Swamp Monster

Palomini Highlands Cryptid

Due to the lack of evidence about the presence of this supposed beast, players have dismissed this as just a hoax and that the murders were probably carried out by mountain lions.

However, players continue to look for the presence of cryptids in GTA 5.