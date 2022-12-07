GTA Online winter DLC part of a multi-part update, Rockstar promises more vehicles, events, missions, and more

GTA Online will break up the winter DLC into multiple updates, according to statements from Rockstar Games. Players can fully expect brand-new content with the latest update.

Rockstar has yet to reveal a release date, but most fans expect it to be within the next few weeks. GTA Online is going off a very hot streak of success after players stole over $4,000,000,000,000 in the Heists Challenge.

Rockstar will add various updates with the winter DLC, including new vehicles, missions, and features.

GTA Online is going to be bigger and better with the latest winter DLC update

Rockstar has a "commitment to make improvements"

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

Rockstar is going to break up the winter update into multiple parts. Events and vehicles will be spread out over the next several weeks. Of course, this has been their main strategy for DLC content for quite some time now.

This will be very similar to this summer's Criminal Enterprises update. Here's what Rockstar had to say about it:

"Building off a suite of adjustments made earlier this year - and as part of our continued commitment to make improvements based largely on player feedback, this December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new improvements to Freemode and beyond, many of which were submitted directly by players via the GTA Online feedback website."

According to Rockstar, the winter DLC content is mostly based on player feedback. The company looked at their various submissions from the official GTA Online website. Here's a list of improvements that players can expect:

Players can rearrange their iFruit contacts in a specific order

Terrorbytes can launch business sell missions from any session

Solo players can finally take part in the casino story missions

Next-gen console players can have ray-tracing with the fidelity mode

In the past year, Rockstar has focused sharply on quality-of-life improvements. GTA Online players will have a more enjoyable experience playing the game with the winter DLC update.

What to expect with the missions and events

Blaine County is finally getting some love with DLC content. Rockstar will expand the player's horizons in the winter update. The following Newswire quote indicates that players will have to travel outside Los Santos:

"Take a walk on the wild side of Blaine County in the first installment of a massive multi-part update taking you all across the expanse of Southern San Andreas, featuring some familiar faces and a new troupe of entrepreneurial misfits on a mission to expand the minds of the citizens of Los Santos, one trip at a time."

Previous leaks from Twitter user @TezFunz2 have indicated that Ron Jakowski will be making his return. It remains to be seen if Trevor Philips will also follow, given their former connections with each other.

More new cars will be on the way

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

Rockstar has yet to announce its latest vehicle lineup. However, they did reveal the brand new Declasse Tahoma Coupe. For a limited time only, all players can get their hands on the free vehicle:

"As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, a new vehicle in the upcoming GTA Online update - the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe - will be made available to all GTA Online players for a limited period later this month."

In the meantime, players will have to wait for any further announcements from Rockstar. The winter DLC content is rumored to arrive sometime around December 13 since GTA+ rewards will be reset by then.

