How GTA Online players can request feedback to Rockstar Games

GTA Online players can have their voices heard by Rockstar Games themselves, just as long as they visit a specific website.

The Contract DLC introduced a popular feature known as Imani Tech. With the right upgrades, players can prevent griefers from spamming their missile rockets. It turns out that Rockstar Games implemented it due to fan requests. This was confirmed on their official Newswire page.

GTA Online players should consider giving their own feedback. Obviously, Rockstar isn't going to listen to demands like getting rid of Shark Cards. However, if enough players leave a suggestion, the company may consider it going forward. After all, GTA Online is their financial bread and butter.

Rockstar Games is listening to feedback from GTA Online players

Imani Tech was made possible due to considerable fan demand. GTA Online players were sick and tired of dealing with griefers on a daily basis. At the very least, Rockstar took constructive feedback to heart. Here's what players need to do to get their voices heard.

Sign in to Rockstar Games Social Club

In order to submit feedback, players will need to login with an account. The sign-up process for Rockstar Games Social Club is relatively easy. Players just need to set up their profile and connect GTA Online to a specific platform. They can now freely submit feedback to Rockstar Games themselves.

Visit the GTA Online Feedback website

According to Rockstar Support, players can submit their suggestions through the official website. They should copy and paste the following URL:

https://www.rockstargames.com/GTAOnline/feedback

GTA Online players will be asked to confirm their age. Shortly afterwards, they will be taken to the main website. Rockstar Games has the following to say about the importance of player feedback:

"We encourage you to please share your gameplay experience feedback with us so that we may know what aspects you're liking and disliking to help guide, evolve and improve Grand Theft Auto Online."

Players should continue scrolling down until they get to the section for Feedback/Suggestions. This is where they can share their gameplay experiences, whether they are good or bad. Players should be loud and clear on what they want to see from the game.

Suggestions are divided into categories

Rockstar Games is monitoring all types of feedback. To make the process easier, they have divided the suggestions list into different categories. By doing so, players can find a specific place to offer their likes and dislikes.

Here are the main categories for the Feedback/Suggestions:

Gameplay

Vehicles

Character Clothing and Customization

Properties

Weapons

Job Creator

Rockstar Editor and Snapmatic

In-Game Events, Bonuses, and Discounts

Menus and UI (User Interface)

GTA$ and Rank Progression

There are even sub-categories for every particular category. For example, if a player clicks on "Gameplay," they will be redirected to the Freemode section. Sub-categories include the LS Car Meet, Business Battles, and Gang Attacks.

Players who signed up for the Social Club can now submit their feedback. Whether or not Rockstar listens depends on how many players voice their concerns. If a player has a specific problem, they can also contact Rockstar Support.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

