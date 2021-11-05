5 reasons why GTA Online players should and shouldn’t get Shark Cards

The advantages and disadvantages of buying a Shark Card in GTA Online are worth considering before players choose either option.

GTA Online's primary microtransaction is a Shark Card. It's also known as a Cash Card, which users buy with real-life money in exchange for in-game cash.

However, the decision to buy a Shark Card is a heated debate in the GTA Online community. F2P players, small spenders, and whales have argued about various reasons pertaining to this microtransaction.

It's worth looking at both perspectives to see why GTA Online players do or don't buy Shark Cards.

Five reasons to buy Shark Cards in GTA Online

5) Helps support Rockstar Games

Supporting Rockstar Games allows GTA Online to stay free. Not everybody is willing to spend money on monthly subscriptions or other forms of membership. In this instance, microtransactions are a necessary evil.

Plus, some fans love the games they make. Some examples of popular and well-received game series include:

Red Dead Redemption

L.A. Noire

Bully

Max Payne

All previous GTA games

4) Lets new players catch up to veterans

One of the worst feelings for newbies is playing catch up with old-school players. It's dreadful if they have a life and can't devote too much time trying to get to an even playing field.

In this instance, Shark Cards allow gamers to close the wealth gap in GTA Online.

3) Can help users buy whatever they want

The primary purpose of buying Shark Cards in GTA Online is to acquire money. If players purchase several of them, they can buy whatever they want. Anything from expensive vehicles to fancy clothes is now on the table.

2) Skips the grinding

Grinding for money in GTA Online can feel tedious. Something like the Cayo Perico Heist is highly profitable, but users still need to invest hours to get everything they need.

Hence, buying Shark Cards skips the most boring part of GTA Online.

1) Allows players to focus on the fun parts of GTA Online

If GTA Online gamers can skip grinding, it means they can do something else instead. One possibility includes doing the activities they actually wish to do.

Essentially, users can do the most fun activities in GTA Online without any of the drawbacks.

Five reasons to not buy Shark Cards in GTA Online

5) It's a microtransaction

Simply having microtransactions in a video game is enough to get some players in a frenzy. Some video games are pay to win in the most extreme form, but GTA Online isn't like that (thankfully).

Still, the idea that GTA Online, or GTA in general, is becoming more pay to win frightens some users.

4) Might skip too much content

Buying Shark Cards means that the gamers don't need to grind for money. If that's the case, they might be less willing to try out new activities. For example, cash bonuses on weekly events would seem less appealing.

3) It's not difficult to make money these days

GTA Online in 2021 offers plenty of moneymaking options. Hence, buying a Shark Card isn't a necessity; instead, it's more a desire. For example, users can grind the Cayo Perico Heist and get everything they need without spending a single dollar in real life.

2) Makes rewards feel less prestigious

Some players feel very serious when it comes to hard work and the fruits of their labors. To some, buying Shark Cards is cheap and means that the buyer didn't "earn" what they got.

It's often an argument that escalates between F2P and P2W gamers. Usually, it's the F2P ones who become jealous due to the P2W users buying everything with Shark Cards.

1) Costs real-life money

Regardless of morality, the biggest downside to buying Shark Cards is that players have to spend real-life money. It can be anything from a few dollars to thousands.

That's money they aren't going to see again, and it's done essentially for a few pixels on a screen. If gamers can afford it without issue, then it's not a problem. However, many do get carried away with microtransactions, even if they have financial troubles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

