5 most expensive purchases to avoid making in GTA Online

There are plenty of bad purchases in GTA Online, but some of them are just outright worse than others.

Only players with tons of money (either by exploits, grinding, or being lucky) should even consider purchasing some of these items. Predictably, there are far more than just five bad purchases, but these options stand out above the rest for one reason or another. It's likely because it's way too expensive for what it provides to the player, or because it's simply outclassed and obsolete in GTA Online.

Beginners should especially ignore the following items. Grinding for money is tough enough for some players, but spending it on these items will set the player back. It isn't a matter of maybe one can use these items effectively for a profit; there are always better purchases than these expensive items for the various GTA Online activities one can do in the game.

The five most expensive purchases to avoid making in GTA Online

#5 - Orbital Cannon shots

Image via GTA Wiki

An Orbital Cannon is a cool concept, but completely impractical to use. Spending $500K on a single manual shot is ludicrous, but choosing to spend $750K on a homing shot is even more outrageous. Considering how easy it is to hit a target in GTA Online with this weapon, there is no need to spend an extra $250K for obliterating some poor sap.

Even regular Orbital Cannon shots aren't worth it. K/D is a useless metric, so killing one or more players with a single shot of the Orbital Cannon isn't going to change anything. The joy of killing somebody with it fades quickly, especially if they don't react to it. Using it constantly (after the cooldown, of course) is ill-advised unless a player has no desire to save money.

Advertisement

#4 - Rocket Voltic

Image via GTA Wiki

Although Rocket Voltic isn't the most overpriced vehicle in the game, it's simply outclassed to the point of being obsolete. It was good when it was released, but it's been hit hard by powercreep and Rockstar hasn't done anything to make players genuinely want the Rocket Voltic over its superior contemporaries.

Rocket Voltic is fun to use, so it's a lot better than a lot of other options on this list. However, it's still $3,830,400 a player cannot get back (if bought at full price). Players cannot sell the Rocket Voltic, so they should consider other fun vehicles (which are often cheaper and more viable).

#3 - RM-10 Bombushka

Advertisement

Image via GTA Wiki

A weaponized vehicle costing $5,918,500 sounds amazing until players realize that this plane is slow, sluggish, and can be destroyed by a single direct explosion. The RM-10 Bombushka has no place in the GTA Online metagame. Its countermeasures and weapons aren't good enough to justify such an outrageous price.

Fortunately, players can sell their RM-10 Bombushka if they make the misfortune of purchasing it. It sells for $3,551,000, which is more than half of the vehicle's purchase price, so it's not the end of the world if the player does foolishly buy one. That said, it's still far better to avoid buying one in the first place.

#2 - Swift Deluxe

Image via GTA Base

Advertisement

While spending $5,150,000 on a golden helicopter is nowhere near as silly as spending $10,000,000 on a golden plane, it's still a laughable investment. Statistically, it's not terrible, but it has no room in any part of the GTA Online metagame. There are quicker helicopters, and there are also weaponized helicopters. Unlike the Bombushka, the Swift Deluxe has no way to defend itself or to attack others.

Once the Swift Deluxe is purchased, it cannot be sold; it's good riddance to one's money. Given that the Swift Deluxe doesn't excel in any part of the GTA Online metagame, it's not like players can show it off as often as other choices. If they try to, every Oppressor Mk II griefer will wipe the floor with them.

#1 - Luxor Deluxe

Image via GTA Wiki

$10,000,000 for a mediocre aircraft is one of the worst investments a player could ever make in GTA Online. If a player has money to throw away, then buying one is okay. That said, its terrible place in the current GTA Online metagame means that they won't be able to show it off that often anyhow. There is always a better aircraft to consider before one should even contemplate buying the Luxor Deluxe.

Advertisement

Luxor Deluxe cannot be sold. Once a player buys it in GTA Online, they are stuck with it. It's not even a fun meme vehicle to mess around with, and the novelty of owning one fades quickly. It has one of the worst stats out of any aircraft, so beginners have no reason to even consider buying this vehicle in GTA Online.

It is worth noting that the Luxor Deluxe is the single most expensive item in GTA Online. Players should remember this before purchasing it, as they can get any other item instead.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.