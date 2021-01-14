What is the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online and how can players use it?

The Orbital Cannon is a weapon that strikes fear into the hearts of many GTA Online players.

Most online games tend to introduce a P2W weapon. For many fans, the Orbital Cannon is that weapon in GTA Online. It costs either $500,000 or $750,000 a shot depending on which option a player uses, and that's not counting the one-time installation fee of $900,000. Even with a limit on how often a person can use it, the Orbital Cannon has the potential to be the most devastating weapon in GTA Online.

Naturally, with such a devastating reputation, many players wish to use the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online. It was released with the Doomsday Heist update, and its range is impressive (given it's being launched from a high location). Despite this, shooting it is nearly instant, which can obliterate any players it hits.

What is the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online?

Image via Amino Apps

GTA Online is home to many interesting weapons, but none quite like the Orbital Cannon. If a player purchases a facility and then chooses to purchase the Orbital Cannon (installation costs $900,000), they can use it whenever. However, there is a cost attached to using the cannon ($500,000 for manual shots and $750,000 for automatic shots).

The Orbital Cannon is unlike other weapons in GTA Online. This isn't something a player equips nor is it a vehicle they can ride. Once a player chooses to use the cannon, they'll get a bird's eye view on the GTA Online map where they can aim this devastating weapon.

By all definitions, the Orbital Cannon is technically a remote explosive. It can only be used from facilities (which can cost $1,250,000 to $2,950,000 for the facilities alone). However, the Orbital Cannon doesn't have to be used as a weapon because it can also be used for surveillance. The weapon can be used for surveillance at no cost.

Advertisement

Using the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online

Image via KIKO-FANCY

As mentioned, the Orbital Cannon is a costly weapon to use and can only be used in facilities. Some updates allow refunds if the player misses the shot but that changes with every other update. For example, the Los Santos Summer Special reintroduced the refund feature only to be removed again 43 days later.

The cheaper manual shots ($500,000 per shot) requires the player to aim the cannon in a bird's eye view from safety of their facility. It takes a little while to charge but the explosion makes the wait worthwhile. This method is always preferable thanks to lower costa assuming the player can employ basic aiming skills.

Image via IGN

By comparison, the automatic shots ($750,000 per shot) auto-aim the shot for the player. This takes no skill to use and serves as a safe option for inexperienced players.

Advertisement

It is important to note that there will always be a cooldown of 48 minutes regardless of shot chosen by the player. Hence, this weapon cannot be spammed effortlessly. However, it can kill multiple players at once, given its large range, and might benefit some players.

The Orbital Cannon isn't a guaranteed kill.

Image via Future War Stories Blog

Despite its impressive destructive properties, some players can sneakily avoid the wrath of another player using one. Considering the 48-minute cooldown, this puts the attacking player in a negative position. Especially since they would be forced to attack via other means.

The Orbital Cannon won't spot potential targets if they are using an "Off the Radar" ability. Players can easily ravde the cannon by not confirming their location. Likewise, players in yachts aren't affected by automatic shots. However, manual shots can easily obliterate unsuspecting players in GTA Online.