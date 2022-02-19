Why Imani Tech is a must-have for GTA Online players

The GTA Online experience has significantly improved with the addition of Imani Tech.

Ever since the Contract DLC update, these vehicle upgrades have given players a competitive edge. All they need is a Celebrity Solutions Agency, along with a Vehicle Workshop.

Players will have access to exclusive Imani Tech features, namely the Missile Lock-On Jammer and Remote Control Unit.

Imani Tech costs a lot of money, but it's a great investment that will pay off in the long run. GTA Online players will have a much easier time playing this game. Better yet, most compatible vehicles offer really good performance. Now is a great time to get these upgrades.

GTA Online should definitely upgrade their vehicles with Imani Tech

From now until February 23, the Vehicle Workshop will be sold at a 30% discount. Imani Tech upgrades will also have 25% price cuts this week. GTA Online players shouldn't miss out on this golden opportunity. This article will take a look at what makes Imani Tech so useful.

Missile jammers prevent griefing

This is arguably the biggest reason why GTA Online players buy Imani Tech in the first place. For a costly investment of $400,000, players can install the missile jammer to select vehicles.

For several years, the game has been plagued by unskilled players relying on their homing missiles. Vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II would rack up easy kills, all with a single press of a button. The Missile Lock-On Jammer finally brings this unfair practice to a screeching halt.

Griefers can no longer spam homing missiles like they used to. Instead, they have to manually aim their rockets. Many GTA Online griefers will have a much harder time trying to harass the player.

Remote control units are fun to use

Alternatively, GTA Online players can also use the Remote Control Unit to attack from afar. It's the perfect upgrade to setup up stealth kills. Players can also prevent any sort of retaliation, as they will be too far away. However, they will need to upgrade that particular vehicle with weapons.

Imani Tech gives players the chance to fight back. Unfortunately, they cannot install both upgrades for the same vehicle. They need to decide which one is more suitable for their needs.

The Remote Control Unit is very underrated since most players go for the missile jammers. However, if they have the money to spend, they can install the control unit on a spare vehicle. This handy device only costs a grand total of $235,000.

Full list of compatible vehicles (along with discounts)

Imani Tech only works on a few vehicles from the Contract DLC. Below is the full list, complete with this week's discounts:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Dewbauchee Champion

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (30% off this week)

(30% off this week) Enus Jubilee (30% off this week)

(30% off this week) Enus Deity (40% off this week)

For some reason, the Newswire page does not list the Granger 3600LX. Rest assured, it is perfectly compatible with Imani Tech upgrades. Players can take a look and see which vehicle works for them.

