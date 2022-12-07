GTA Online to give players a free Tahoma Coupe as part of winter DLC

GTA Online just dropped news about the winter DLC update, and it turns out that players will receive a brand-new vehicle. Less than a week ago, Rockstar congratulated fans for completing the Heists Challenge.

They would've settled for a goal of $2,000,000,000,000 in stolen cash, but GTA Online players surpassed their expectations with double that amount. Rockstar has promised to gift them with a new vehicle.

With the latest announcement of the winter update, GTA Online players finally know what to expect with their free car. Sometime within the month, players will receive a Declasse Tahoma Coupe. It's the first brand-new vehicle showcased in the upcoming DLC content.

For a limited time only, GTA Online players will receive a free Tahoma Coupe in the winter DLC update

Here's what's known about the Tahoma Coupe

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!



As previously mentioned, Rockstar is rewarding GTA Online players who took part in the Heists Challenge. They stole over $4,000,000,000,000 within the span of a single week. As a result of their hard work and dedication, all players will be given a Tahoma Coupe very shortly.

Very little is known about this brand-new vehicle beyond a screenshot from the official Newswire page. Based on its name alone, it's classified as a coupe, which puts it in the same category as the Kanjo SJ and Postlude. Here's what Rockstar wrote about the upcoming vehicle:

"As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, a new vehicle in the upcoming GTA Online update — the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe — will be made available to all GTA Online players for a limited period later this month."

GTA Online players have been expecting this news ever since December 1. Rockstar had tweeted that players would receive a free vehicle, but didn't mention it by name. It led to speculation that it would be a new car from the winter DLC. Otherwise, they would've outright named an old vehicle.

Either way, players can only collect their free prize in a "limited period" of time. Most players believe that the winter update will be officially released on December 13 since that's when GTA+ rewards have to be rotated. However, the release date is yet to be officially confirmed by Rockstar themselves.

How will players pick up their brand-new Tahoma Coupe?

Logistically, there's no way GTA Online will put vehicles inside the player's garage. For example, if there isn't any room, Rockstar would have to replace another vehicle. Of course, that decision wouldn't go down well. For this very reason, players will have to manually pick up their free car.

They will likely have to visit a car dealership website, look for the heavily advertised Tahoma Coupe, and then claim it. Southern San Andreas Super Autos is a strong candidate since they have several different types of coupes, such as the aforementioned Kanjo SJ and Postlude.

Back in the day, players could only mod such a vehicle, as shown in the above screenshot. It's now being made into reality with the latest update.

Players need to stay tuned for more announcements from Rockstar since this offer is only available for a limited time. At the very least, the winter update is right around the corner. Players don't have to wait very long before they can properly test drive their brand-new vehicle.

