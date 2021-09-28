Top 5 cars sold at Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online

Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online has been meeting players' vehicular needs since the beginning of the game. Many vehicles are available on the Southern SA Super Autos website, and their motto is to make the procedure of buying a car easier.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online has 126 different vehicles. Players can buy cars and bikes from their website and have them delivered straight to their garage.

5 best cars to buy from Southern SA Super Autos in GTA Online

With so many diverse options to choose from, it can be confusing for players to select which car they want to buy. For players looking to buy from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, here is a top 5 list of the best cars available from their website.

5) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF is a 3-door sports liftback featured in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The car is based on the sixth generation of the Toyota Celica with many cues from the Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 variant. The Calico GTF can be purchased from Southern SA Super Autos for a price of $1,995,000 and has a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h).

4) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is a two-door Sports Car featured in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update on July 20, 2021. The design of the Karin Futo GTX is based on the Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. This car was popularized in the anime series Initial D. The Futo GTX can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,590,000 and has a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h).

3) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a Muscle Car featured in GTA Online as part of the 1.57 Los Santos Tuners update on August 5, 2021. The design of the Vapid Dominator ASP is based on the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. The Dominator ASP can be purchased from Southern SA Super Autos for a price of $1,775,000 and has a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h).

2) Canis Kamacho

The Canis Kamacho is an Off-Road Vehicle featured in GTA Online as part of The Doomsday Heist update on February 6, 2018. The Canis Kamacho is based on the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept and is one of the best off-road vehicles in the game. The Kamacho can be purchased in GTA Online from Southern SA Super Autos for $345,000 and has a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h).

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a Sports Car featured in GTA Online as part of the 1.21 Heists DLC update on March 10, 2015. The Karin Kuruma (Armored) design is based on a real-life Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and the 2015 Subaru WRX STi.

The car is completely armored, which means it can sustain damage from bullets and can be bought for $698,250 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The car is one of the best cars in the game for heists and has a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h).

