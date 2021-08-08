Top 5 fastest sports cars players can buy in GTA Online

Sports cars are a popular choice in GTA Online as they are not only incredibly fast but often very nimble in terms of handling.

GTA Online features a number of mind-blowing vehicles, each more efficient than the other. The assortment is so vast that at this point GTA Online is more about saving up for the next new vehicle than killing goons and robbing stores.

This article talks about 5 of the fastest sports cars featured in GTA Online

Top 5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online

5) Lampadati Novak

While SUVs aren't a popular choice in GTA Online, the Lampadati Novak, being one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, is a fan favorite.

This multi-purpose vehicle is recorded at a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and boasts excellent handling as well as quick acceleration. All in all, it makes for one heck of a race car in GTA Online.

4) Truffade Z-Type

Few vehicles are as unique-looking as the Z-Type, the king of all dashing cars in GTA Online. It is unlike its retro-futurist 2D variant and looks more like a sports car from the 30s.

Recorded at a top speed of 126.25 mph, the Z-Type is one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online and deserves all the hype in the world.

3) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Muscle cars are a popular choice in GTA Online and the Dominator is a particularly good one. Recorded at a top speed of 126.5 mph, the Dominator always makes a great case for itself and is definitely one of the best vehicles players can purchase in GTA Online in 2021.

2) Pegassi Toros

Not all vehicles in GTA Online look as good as they perform but the Toros is evidently an exception. In terms of aesthetics, it effortlessly leaves many infamous vehicles in the dust.

In terms of performance, it is unanimously agreed upon as one of the most efficient cars in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 127.5 mph, the Toros is a great vehicle and makes for a wonderful addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

1) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Bravado cars have been in the news before as some of the most incredible vehicles featured in GTA Online. The Banshee 900R is perhaps the most popular of all, recorded at a top speed of 131 mph.

The car is certainly a class apart from the rest.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul