The Vespucci Job in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

GTA Online has many missions for players to engage in and earn loot and experience. The game's vast library of unique missions is what makes it such an amazing experience.

GTA Online added Adversary Modes on March 10, 2015, with the release of the Heists update. This game mode features PvP missions that are assigned by the character Martin Madrazo in GTA Online. The Adversary Mode features missions such as Come Out to Play, Siege Mentality, Hasta La Vista and Cross the Line.

These PvP missions can be launched from the Jobs menu under the Online tab, where players can select the type of Adversary mode mission they want and launch it. There are around three to seven maps in each game mode that the players can choose from.

GTA Online: Everything you need to know about The Vespucci Job

One such Adversary Mode mission is called The Vespucci Job. It was released on April 17, 2018, during The Vespucci Job Week event in GTA Online. The Vespucci Job was released as a continuation of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update.

This job splits players into two teams, one being Runner and the other team of up to three Interceptors. The Runner is supposed to collect 15 checkpoints in under five minutes. These checkpoints are scattered around a small area on the map. Interceptors are supposed to stop the Runner from doing so by crashing into them, blocking them with their cars and by diverting them off their path to collect the checkpoints.

The Runner is given a Weeny Issi Classic with which they are supposed to collect the check points. The Interceptors are given Vapid Police Cruisers.

If the Runner successfully collects all the checkpoints in under five minutes, they win the round. On the other hand, if the Interceptors can stop the Runner from achieving its target, they get the win for the round. The number of rounds can be decided by the host of the lobby in the mission setup menu.

In total, there are seven missions in the Adversary Mode for The Vespucci Job. It is giving players in GTA Online double GTA$ and RP from July 29 to August 5, 2021.

