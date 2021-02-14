Even with its inherently violent nature as a chaotic online multiplayer game, GTA Online has never shied away from celebrating Valentine's Day. Even with the restrictions brought on by the pandemic, friends and couples can now pair up and take on others in a virtual battleground.

By this point, Rockstar Games has turned GTA Online into one of the most gameplay-rich and diverse online multiplayer games of today. From deathmatches to masterfully chaotic Freemode to brilliant PvE missions, there is just about everything one can ask for from an online multiplayer title.

This week in GTA Online, players can earn Triple GTA$ and RP through specific game modes. Till Death Do Us Part is an amusing Adversary Mode match type in GTA Online that puts players in an extremely precarious position and encourages teamwork, unlike any other game model.

How to participate in Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode in GTA Online

"Couple up and fight to be the last pair standing this Valentine's. Get health benefits from sticking close to your partner or taking out other pairs before they get you. When you tell your Valentine, you'll love them for the rest of your life this year. It might actually be true."

— Rockstar Games Social Club description

The objective and the way to go about it is pretty simple, and it doesn't take too long for every match to get heated pretty quickly. Players will be paired up with another player, or they can choose to play the game with a friend and go up against other pairings in the session.

The catch is that the pair only share one life between them, meaning, should one player be eliminated, the other player in the team also gets eliminated. A total of 4 teams take part in the game mode and strive to be the last.

Advertisement

To play the game mode, follow these steps:

Pause > Online > Jobs > Play Job > Rockstar Created > Adversary Mode

The players will also get regenerating health when they are in the close vicinity of their partner. Therefore, the way to play this match type efficiently is to hang on to one's partner to dear life and protect each other while still managing to stay aggressive against others on the field.