GTA Online players easily pass The Heists Challenge’s hefty $2 trillion requirement

GTA Online's The Heists Challenge had a $2 trillion requirement that might have seemed steep, but gamers crushed it by earning a grand total of $4 trillion. Rockstar Games revealed this news on December 1, 2022, which might have been shocking to some players due to the company's silence on the progress beforehand.

The Heists Challenge 2022 began on November 22, 2022, and players only had until November 30, 2022, to participate in it. Gamers just had to complete any heist finale to contribute to the $2 trillion goal. Whatever they earned from that activity would add up to the overall amount made thus far.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!



As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details. Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details.

Gamers curious about a prize for surpassing The Heists Challenge's $2 trillion requirement should know that they will receive a free vehicle for their troubles. It has yet to be revealed what kind of vehicle it will be, so it's currently unknown if it will be a car, plane, or something else.

This Tweet does state "free new vehicle," so it's likely from the upcoming Winter DLC. No credible leaks confirm what it could be, meaning gamers must be patient until Rockstar Games reveals more about this mysterious ride.

For reference, GTA Online's The Heists Challenge 2020's reward was the Veto Classic. That car debuted in The Cayo Perico Heist, which was an update that took place after that original event. Something similar is expected to happen here.

GTA Online players have collected far mroe than $2 trillion in The Heists Challenge 2022

Tez2 @TezFunz2



During the weekend, the increase must have been higher.



At this rate, the community likely made 1.5 - 2 trillion from Cayo Perico Heist alone. GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews



Take part in any Heist Finale and contribute towards the GTA$2 TRILLION community goal so we can get a special reward.



Full details

rockstarintel.com/new-gta-online… Today is the final day to participate in the #GTAOnline Heist Challenge!Take part in any Heist Finale and contribute towards the GTA$2 TRILLION community goal so we can get a special reward.Full details Today is the final day to participate in the #GTAOnline Heist Challenge!Take part in any Heist Finale and contribute towards the GTA$2 TRILLION community goal so we can get a special reward.Full details 👇rockstarintel.com/new-gta-online… Plays counter of Cayo Perico Heist scope mission increases between ~4k - ~8k an hour or two, recorded over the last 6 hours.During the weekend, the increase must have been higher.At this rate, the community likely made 1.5 - 2 trillion from Cayo Perico Heist alone. twitter.com/GTAonlineNews/… Plays counter of Cayo Perico Heist scope mission increases between ~4k - ~8k an hour or two, recorded over the last 6 hours.During the weekend, the increase must have been higher.At this rate, the community likely made 1.5 - 2 trillion from Cayo Perico Heist alone. twitter.com/GTAonlineNews/…

Some gamers predicted that the community would easily surpass The Heist Challenge's hefty requirement before the news broke out. For example, the above Tweet contains some data worth analyzing:

Somewhere between 4K and 8K Cayo Perico Scope missions happened in an hour within the last six hours

It is estimated that GTA Online players made $1.5~$2 trillion from The Cayo Perico Heist by itself

Keep in mind that gamers also had access to other heists, such as:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard

The Data Breaches

The Bogdan Problem

The Doomsday Scenario

The Diamond Casino Heist

Rockstar Games confirms that players made over $4 trillion as the entire community. It's not surprising that a great deal came from The Cayo Perico Heist since that's the only one that GTA Online players can do solo.

As a result, The Heists Challenge 2022's goal of $2 trillion was easily beaten. Excited gamers just have to wait until Rockstar Games reveals more about whatever this mysterious vehicle will be, as well as if there will be any monetary reward like in the 2020 version.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Did you complete several heists that week? Yes No 0 votes