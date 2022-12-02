GTA Online players easily pass The Heists Challenge’s hefty $2 trillion requirement

GTA Online's The Heists Challenge had a $2 trillion requirement that might have seemed steep, but gamers crushed it by earning a grand total of $4 trillion. Rockstar Games revealed this news on December 1, 2022, which might have been shocking to some players due to the company's silence on the progress beforehand.
The Heists Challenge 2022 began on November 22, 2022, and players only had until November 30, 2022, to participate in it. Gamers just had to complete any heist finale to contribute to the $2 trillion goal. Whatever they earned from that activity would add up to the overall amount made thus far.
Gamers curious about a prize for surpassing The Heists Challenge's $2 trillion requirement should know that they will receive a free vehicle for their troubles. It has yet to be revealed what kind of vehicle it will be, so it's currently unknown if it will be a car, plane, or something else.
This Tweet does state "free new vehicle," so it's likely from the upcoming Winter DLC. No credible leaks confirm what it could be, meaning gamers must be patient until Rockstar Games reveals more about this mysterious ride.
For reference, GTA Online's The Heists Challenge 2020's reward was the Veto Classic. That car debuted in The Cayo Perico Heist, which was an update that took place after that original event. Something similar is expected to happen here.
GTA Online players have collected far mroe than $2 trillion in The Heists Challenge 2022
Some gamers predicted that the community would easily surpass The Heist Challenge's hefty requirement before the news broke out. For example, the above Tweet contains some data worth analyzing:
- Somewhere between 4K and 8K Cayo Perico Scope missions happened in an hour within the last six hours
- It is estimated that GTA Online players made $1.5~$2 trillion from The Cayo Perico Heist by itself
Keep in mind that gamers also had access to other heists, such as:
- The Fleeca Job
- The Prison Break
- The Humane Labs Raid
- Series A Funding
- The Pacific Standard
- The Data Breaches
- The Bogdan Problem
- The Doomsday Scenario
- The Diamond Casino Heist
Rockstar Games confirms that players made over $4 trillion as the entire community. It's not surprising that a great deal came from The Cayo Perico Heist since that's the only one that GTA Online players can do solo.
As a result, The Heists Challenge 2022's goal of $2 trillion was easily beaten. Excited gamers just have to wait until Rockstar Games reveals more about whatever this mysterious vehicle will be, as well as if there will be any monetary reward like in the 2020 version.
