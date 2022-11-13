List of GTA Online heists and their payouts: Which one pays the most?

There are plenty of heists in GTA Online, but their pay differs wildly across the board. Unsurprisingly, some gamers might prefer to know which one has the best payout. The two best heists in this regard are The Diamond Casino Heist and The Cayo Perico Heist.

This article will include potential takes for other heists in GTA Online for your convenience. Several factors can affect one's pay, and it's vital to mention that this guide does not include bonus 2x event weeks. However, it may reference rare primary targets that only show up from a weekly update.

Which of the many heists in GTA Online pays the most?

There are plenty of heists in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of the highest default payouts on hard difficulty for all GTA Online heists:

The Fleeca Job: $250,250

$250,250 The Prison Break: $875,000

$875,000 The Humane Labs Raid: $1,181,500

$1,181,500 Series A Funding: $883,750

$883,750 The Pacific Standard: $1,875,000

$1,875,000 The Data Breaches: $1,218,750

$1,218,750 The Bogdan Problem: $1,781,250

$1,781,250 The Doomsday Scenario: $2,250,000

$2,250,000 The Diamond Casino Heist (Diamonds): $3,619,000

$3,619,000 The Cayo Perico Heist (Panther Statue + Gold): $4,089,152

Note: The above list does not include Elite Challenges.

Factoring in extra costs, like splitting it with the team, will significantly lower these numbers, especially if you are not the host. For example, some players might only get a 15% Take in these heists while somebody else can receive over 50%. There are also a few other caveats worth mentioning about these heists down below.

The Diamond Casino Heist vs. The Cayo Perico Heist

A screenshot from The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The two most profitable heists in GTA Online are The Diamond Casino Heist and The Cayo Perico Heist. However, both of them have varying primary targets that affect how much money you can get.

The Diamond Casino Heist's targets and their payouts are:

Cash (Normal): $2,115,000

$2,115,000 Cash (Hard): $2,326,500

$2,326,500 Artwork (Normal): $2,350,000

$2,350,000 Artwork (Hard): $2,585,000

$2,585,000 Gold (Normal): $2,585,000

$2,585,000 Gold (Hard): $2,843,500

$2,843,500 Diamonds (Normal): $3,290,000

$3,290,000 Diamonds (Hard): $3,619,000

Keep in mind that Diamonds aren't always available due to being limited for certain event weeks. That means the realistic cap would be $2,843,500 for Gold Bars on Hard Mode.

A screenshot from The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

By comparison, here are the primary targets for The Cayo Perico Heist:

Madrazo Files: $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Sinsimito Tequila (Normal Mode): $900,000

$900,000 Sinsimito Tequila (Hard Mode): $990,000

$990,000 Ruby Necklace (Normal Mode): $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Ruby Necklace (Hard Mode): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds (Normal Mode): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds (Hard Mode): $1,210,000

$1,210,000 Pink Diamond (Normal Mode): $1,300,000

$1,300,000 Pink Diamond (Hard Mode): $1,430,000

$1,430,000 Panther Statue (Normal Mode): $1,900,000

$1,900,000 Panther Statue (Hard Mode): $2,090,000

Panther Statues are only available in certain event weeks. That means you can realistically expect a Pink Diamond on Hard Mode to be your highest-paying primary target in most weeks, and that item costs $1,430,000.

Gold Bars are the best secondary target in this GTA Online heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Don't forget the values of the secondary targets. Here is a list of them per person's loot bag:

1.5 stacks of Gold Bars: $492,876~$499,788

$492,876~$499,788 2 stacks of Cocaine: $441,000~$450,000

$441,000~$450,000 2 Artworks: $352,400~$399,400

$352,400~$399,400 2.66 stacks of Weed: $389,300~$398,050

$389,300~$398,050 4 stacks of Cash: $313,920~$357,680

Multiple people can max out their loot bags in this heist, so multiply those values by the number of players doing this job.

The Cayo Perico Heist can be done solo, although doing so will make it less convenient for maxing out the secondary targets. That also means you could earn less compared to doing it with multiple people who agree to a tiny split. A maximum of four people can do this heist.

The Diamond Casino Heist requires two to four people to do it. Its primary target is worth more than The Cayo Perico Heist, but the lack of secondary targets makes it potentially lower in terms of payout.

