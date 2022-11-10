How many heists are in GTA Online?

Heists in GTA Online have to be among the most appealing aspects of the title. Thankfully, there are more than a few to pull in 2022. The game currently offers 10 heists. Do note that the three parts of The Doomsday Heist are often considered to be separate and not just a single entity. This article gives it the same treatment.

It's vital to know how many of these heists are in the game since the recent Heists event rewards players with $2,000,000 for completing them all. To get that money, gamers have to complete all ten of these:

The rest of this article will cover the above jobs in a more in-depth fashion.

Ten heists to complete in GTA Online in 2022

Official artwork for the first batch (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following list of heists is available for players to pull once they own a high-end apartment in GTA Online:

Any high-end apartment will suffice for getting started. There are currently 35 of them in GTA Online, with their prices ranging from $200,000 to $1,100,000. These properties come equipped with a planning board, which helps get players started with these jobs.

It is worth noting that completing The Fleeca Job unlocks The Prison Break, and accomplishing The Prison Break makes The Humane Labs Raid accessible and so on. This order is in regard to the previous bulleted list.

The Fleeca Job requires two players, whereas all other ones on the list require four at minimum.

The Doomsday Heists

The Doomsday Heist official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can unlock the following jobs by purchasing any Facility in GTA Online:

There are different preparation and setup missions for each heist listed above. At least two players are required to do each of these jobs. Similarly, the maximum number allowed is four.

The Diamond Casino Heist

Official artwork for The Diamond Casino Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

This job can only be done by players who own an Arcade and have done all of the necessary prep work beforehand. Like with the Doomsday Heists, two to four gamers are able to initiate The Diamond Casino Heist.

It doesn't matter what the primary target is or the approach you take when it comes to claiming the $2,000,000 bonus for completing all heists. The only thing that counts is that you complete this mission at least once.

The Cayo Perico Heist

Official artwork for The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final heist to talk about is The Cayo Perico Heist. Unlike all the previous ones listed in this article, you can accomplish this one solo if you please. Alternatively, up to four players can do it if they want to work as a team. You just need to own a Kosatka to get started. The lowest price for this submarine is $2,200,000.

Getting the $2,200,000 bonus

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Reap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long:



• 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists

• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist

• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weeks



Completing all ten heist finales will grant GTA Online players a $2,000,000 bonus. This offer is only available while The Heists Event is active. Every week will also provide different bonuses to specific prep missions and finales, so keep an eye out for those.

