Why GTA Online players should consider purchasing a Facility

The Facility is an underrated property that some GTA Online players won't regret purchasing. The main draw for this asset is the ability to get started with The Doomsday Heist. That heist is a lucrative job that players can do with one to three members.

Besides that, the Facility includes:

The dreaded Orbital Cannon

Storage of the Avenger, Thruster, TM-02 Khanjali Tank, RCV, and Chernobog

Several weapon spawns, including a Minigun

A garage for 12 extra vehicles

This property isn't usually the first business that GTA Online players would purchase, but it's certainly one that they should consider getting, especially when it's available at a discount.

What you can get from a Facility in GTA Online

The main reason to get the Facility in GTA Online is to get access to The Doomsday Heist. This bizarre heist where players save the world can be fun for some players while also being incredibly profitable. If other jobs like The Cayo Perico Heist are on a cooldown, then it's good to have a backup moneymaker.

Having a core group of friends you can rely on is recommended since randoms tend to be terrible. The Doomsday Heist is especially lucrative in weeks that offer bonus cash, making this property an excellent investment in that time frame.

Orbital Cannon shenanigans

The Orbital Cannon (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Facility has an upgrade option known as the Orbital Cannon. GTA Online players should know that this weapon is something that they can use to destroy anyone in its target radius instantly. It's extremely easy to use, but the cost of operating it is extremely high. Here is how much a single shot costs based on the setting you use:

$500,000 for manual

$750,000 for automatic

The Orbital Cannon can also only fire once a day. Still, using this weapon is a good way to get the last laugh at another player since there's nothing they can do if you're in the Facility.

Vehicles associated with this property

The Thruster is fun to use (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following vehicles have Trade Prices associated with completing The Doomsday Heist:

Akula

Barrage

Chernobog

Deluxo

RCV

Stromberg

Thruster

TM-02 Khanjali

Volatol

Some of these vehicles are still viable in the modern metagame. Thus, players seeking to save money over the long run may wish to consider purchasing any of the Facilities located around GTA Online's map.

Besides that, some vehicles can only be stored on this property. Examples include:

Avenger

Thruster

TM-02 Khanjali Tank

RCV

Chernobog

Conclusion

A screenshot of the interior of this property (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Facility is a solid but not a must-have property for most GTA Online players. Some of its features are excellent and not replicable in other properties, but it's also not the best when it comes to being a moneymaker unless an event week boosts The Doomsday Heist's payout.

If the player has spare money lying around, then purchasing this property can be a solid idea, especially if they are determined to do The Doomsday Heist.

