If one looked hard enough, players could find legitimate flaws in GTA Online. But Rockstar Games made no compromises with the weapons. From massive space-age weapons that can send enemies hurtling through the air to impractically heavy miniguns, one can find just about anything in GTA Online.

Whether the goal is to obliterate an entire compound full of NPCs or take on the complete griefer population by themselves in Los Santos, players will need many guns. Preferably, big and powerful ones in the game.

Perhaps no other gun is as big, powerful, and wholly unnecessary as the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online. This gun is essentially an 'instant win' button that will cost the player nearly a million dollars to buy and half a million to use per shot.

Should players buy an Orbital Cannon in GTA Online?

One really must question if they need a million-dollar weapon in GTA Online and whether the cost of using it is really worth it. For beginners, the Orbital Cannon shouldn't even be a thought or a practical goal as it isn't required to get ahead in the game.

The Orbital Cannon is reserved for one purpose and one purpose only - excess. More than anything, GTA Online is about abundance and owning the most ludicrous things imaginable in the game.

Nothing screams outlandish louder than a cannon hovering miles above the earth, ready to reign down fire and vengeance on unsuspecting players below.

Pricing and Utility

To access the Orbital Cannon, a player needs to step inside their Facility after customizing the cannon, which costs $900,000. Using the gun will cost the player:

­FREE (surveillance)

$500,000 (manual shot)

$750,000 (automatic shot)

To break it down into smaller parts, players will essentially be spending upwards of a million should they repeatedly attack players in the game. No type of rivalry or animosity can justify spending a million on what can be sorted using a Special Carbine and a Heavy Sniper.

Plus, if the opponent hides in their apartment or their yacht, they will no longer be available on the list of targets when firing the Orbital Cannon. Essentially, it is quite easy to evade the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online if the player is aware that they are being targeted.

Conclusion

Surveillance is the most useful option available with the Orbital Cannon as the rest of the perks don't make sense financially. However, if the player has made enough money in GTA Online, they can spend on anything to satisfy a craving for excess.

When it comes to practical purchases, the Orbital Cannon is simply a tool for the player to showcase how much money they can afford to throw around in the game. Apart from its somewhat useful surveillance aspect, the Orbital Cannon should be very low on most players' list of priorities.

As it stands, the cannon is far from essential in GTA Online. Most players can do without it. However, for those who cherish the idea of owning an 'instant win' weapon, nothing is stopping them from putting an Orbital Cannon in their Facility. Except for the price, of course.