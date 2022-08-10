Step-by-step guide on how to buy an Arcade in GTA Online

Buying an Arcade in GTA Online is fundamentally similar to how one purchases other properties in the game, but with one additional requirement. To gain the ability to buy this property, players must first meet with Lester Crest at Mirror Park. Upon reaching the location, they should see a cutscene with him and Georgina Cheng.

After that's over, they can then buy an Arcade from their phones. The primary purpose of this property is to set up The Diamond Casino Heist, although some players may enjoy the passive income and video games from it as well. Either way, they need to learn how to purchase this property.

How to buy an Arcade in GTA Online

GTA Online players will see something similar to this screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to purchase an Arcade in GTA Online:

Go near Mirror Park to trigger a text from Lester Crest. Alternatively, go to one of Lester's locations on the map to get the text. See the cutscene involving Lester and Georgina Cheng. Go to the Internet (which is most easily done through the in-game smartphone). Head to floreclosures.maze-bank.com. Select any of the possible properties that you'd wish to buy. One can opt to filter by Arcade by clicking on that tag in the top right of the map on this screen.

It's that simple. The main issue that would inconvenience some players would be the requirement to see the Lester Crest cutscene at Mirror Park. Here are the prices and locations relevant to this topic:

Blaine County, Paleto Bay: $1,235,000

$1,235,000 Blaine County, Grapeseed: $1,565,000

$1,565,000 East Los Santos, La Mesa: $1,875,000

$1,875,000 South Los Santos, Davis: $2,135,000

$2,135,000 North Los Santos, Rockford Hills: $2,345,000

$2,345,000 North Los Santos, Vinewood: $2,530,000

It doesn't matter which one the player buys. The one in La Mesa is the closest to The Diamond Casino, which makes it arguably the best one for those interested in doing The Diamond Casino Heist.

The Diamond Casino Heist

Everything relevant to this well-paying heist is done through the basement of the Arcade in GTA Online. It is not a solo endeavor like The Cayo Perico Heist, so anybody interested in hosting this job should either find some randoms to do it with or get some friends together to get started.

Maximizing passive income

GTA Online players can earn a modest amount of passive income every in-game day via this property. It scales up to $5,000 based on the number of games that one has put out in their Arcade. Keep in mind that it doesn't matter how diverse the game selection is.

All that matters is that every possible slot is filled. GTA Online players can buy games via the laptop in the gaming area if they don't have any. Using this laptop will also allow them to place any purchased game. Do note that this property's safe can hold up to $100,000.

One last thing to note is that in-game days last for 48 minutes in the real world. Thus, that's how long one has to wait in order to receive any passive income from this property.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul