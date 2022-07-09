GTA Online Arcade income: What to know

There are two main ways to make money from GTA Online's Arcade: passive income and The Diamond Casino Heist. The former method caps at $5,000 per day, while the latter can pay a few million per run.

If GTA Online players are interested in passive income, they must fill all possible arcade slots. In this case, having more games will give the player more money, up to a maximum of $5,000 a day.

Keep in mind that a day takes 48 minutes to complete in this game. The safe can hold up to $100,000, so players don't have to collect it right away. The Diamond Casino Heist is done via the Heist Planning Board in the basement and requires at least two players to do it.

The two main ways to get income from GTA Online's Arcade property

How much cash a player gets passively depends on the number of games they have out (Image via Rockstar Games)

In terms of sheer efficiency, GTA Online players will get more money faster if they do The Diamond Casino Heist rather than just relying on passive income. Nonetheless, some would like to know more about the passive income option, especially since it is supplemental to all other moneymakers.

Here is a quick summary of the Arcade's passive income:

The amount of money a player earns depends on the number of Arcade games they have out at a time.

Players can make up to $5,000 every in-game day, which is 48 minutes in real life.

The safe can hold up to $100,000.

Players get the money by going to the safe and collecting it from there.

Now, one might be wondering how they can get these games and put them in the Arcade for the passive income. Here is how they can do it:

They go to the laptop and select the "Access the laptop" option. Purchase the games from this selection (it doesn't matter which ones the player buys or how many they buy). Use the "Manage arcade games" option on the laptop to place the games. Fill up all 35 slots with any game.

Now, they will earn up to $5,000 an in-game day. It isn't much by itself, but GTA Online players can do anything else in the meantime, including the next moneymaker.

The Diamond Casino Heist

Several factors will affect how much a player makes from GTA Online's The Diamond Casino Heist, such as:

Which crew members the team uses

Specific player cuts

If it's hard mode or not

How much damage the player takes

Elite Challenges

Here are the possible crew members and their payouts:

Avi Schwartzman: 10%

10% Chester McCoy: 10%

10% Eddie Toh: 9%

9% Gustavo Mota: 9%

9% Paige Harris: 9%

9% Patrick McReary: 8%

8% Charlie Reed: 7%

7% Christian Feltz: 7%

7% Taliana Martinez: 7%

7% Zach Nelson: 6%

6% Karim Denz: 5%

5% Karl Abolaji: 5%

5% Yohan Blair: 5%

5% Rickie Lukens: 3%

Players will need to pick one Gunman, one Driver, and one Hacker. Typically, the more expensive teammates take more money from this GTA Online heist than those who ask for a lower share. Lester also takes 5%.

The Diamond Casino Heist is good if you have a friend to do it alongside you (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final major thing of note is the specific item the player is stealing in the heist. What one gets is often randomized, which ranges from cash to diamonds. Here are the base payouts:

Cash: $2,115,000 (Normal) or $2,336,500 (Hard)

$2,115,000 (Normal) or $2,336,500 (Hard) Artwork: $2,350,000 (Normal) or $2,585,000 (Hard)

$2,350,000 (Normal) or $2,585,000 (Hard) Gold: $2,585,000 (Normal) or $2,843,000 (Hard)

$2,585,000 (Normal) or $2,843,000 (Hard) Diamonds: $3,619,000

Keep in mind that players will earn less than what is shown due to crew and player cuts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far