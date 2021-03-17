GTA Online's arcade games are surprisingly fun. There are three major developers: Degenatron, Pixtro, and AKEDO.

Degenatron has the most storied legacy out of these three developers in the GTA series, since it showed up in GTA Vice City and some of the subsequent games afterward. While there are no strange, sweaty men coming by to empty the player's machines every Friday, these Degenatron games are still fun for players to mess around with.

For comparison's sake, the other GTA Online game developers will also be listed alongside their games. All of these Arcade games are playable in GTA Online, as all the player needs is an Arcade property. Some games are not free, but the varying prices of these Arcade cabinets allow the player to place as many of one specific game throughout their Arcade as they'd like.

Complete list of Degenatron Arcade games in GTA Online

Image via The Official Empire (YouTube)

Degenatron is the largest video game developer in GTA Online, as they have six games compared to AKEDO's three and Pixtro's four. There are also four "Arcade games" that can be placed in the same spots as the previously mentioned games, except these aren't exactly Arcade games, hence they have no video game developer behind them.

Complete list of Degenatron games

Image via Rockstar Games

Advertisement

The six playable Degenatron games in GTA Online are:

Don't Cross the Line (Free; N/A in the Arcade) Invade and Persuade II ($245,000) Street Crimes: Gang War Edition (Free) Defender of the Faith ($152,000) Monkey's Paradise ($90,000) Penetrator ($101,500)

Don't Cross the Line

Image via GTA Wiki

Degenatron's Don't Cross the Line is essentially Snake, but the back of the player's "snake" doesn't move. Up to four players can play this game, with all players being affected by the movement of the other three.

Invade and Persuade II

Image via GTA Wiki

Advertisement

Invade and Persaude II is a Degenatron game where the player controls a tank in a side-scrolling shoot em' up. Their tank can jump (somehow), which may aid players trying to collect all of the oil in the world in a parody of America and its over-dependence on oil.

Street Crimes: Gang War Edition

Image via GTA Wiki

If players want to play a Degenatron game similar to GTA 1 and GTA 2, Street Crimes: Gang War Edition is the game to try out. It even reuses sprites and animations of Mike from GTA Advance. Aside from that, the player has to control the most gang territory at the end of the game to win.

Defender of the Faith

Image via GTA Wiki

Defender of the Faith is reminiscent of old-school Atari games, just like the next two games are. Here, the player plays as a large red square that tries to collect green squares.

Monkey's Paradise

Advertisement

Image via GTA Wiki

Like Defender of the Faith, Monkey's Paradise is a game where the player plays as a red square. Instead of collecting the green squares, the player swings across from them.

Penetrator

Image via GTA Wiki

This Degenatron game is Penetrator, which is a tube shooter where the GTA Online player is playing as a red square shooting down green squares similar to Tempest, a once-popular game in the real world.

Complete list of AKEDO games

Image via GTA Wiki

For comparison's sake, these are the three games developed by AKEDO in GTA Online:

Race and Chase: Crotch Rockets ($385,000) Race and Chase: Get Truckin' ($369,500) Race and Chase: Street Legal ($410,000)

Advertisement

Complete list of Pixtro's games

Image via GTA Wiki

For comparison's sake, these are the four games developed by Pixtro in GTA Online:

Badlands Revenge II ($362,000) Space Monkey 3: Bananas Gone Bad ($360,000) The Wizard's Ruin ($420,000) QUB3D ($333,000; same as the GTA IV version)

Complete list of other "Arcade games"

Image via GTA Wiki

The following are "Arcade games" without game developers that players can buy in GTA Online:

Nazar Speaks ($315,000; Fortune teller similar to the one in Red Dead Redemption 2) Shiny Wasabi Kitty Claw ($295,000; a claw machine) The Love Professor ($261,000; a love machine) Axe of Fury ($666,000; a strength tester)