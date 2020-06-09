How to make money in GTA: Online through Arcades

Players can fill their Arcade with machines and make around $3000 per day.

Arcades were introduced to GTA: Online, and they became the backdrop for the Diamond Casino Heist. GTA: Online is awash with different ways of making money. One of the most exciting forms of making money is the Arcade business, where you have little to no work to do.

The Arcade is not just for show, as players have discovered. You can play mini-games on the various Arcade machines, and even make some cash.

To start the GTA Diamond Casino heist, you'll need to own an Arcade house. If you want your gaming centre to become a business empire, here's how you do it.

How to get a GTA: Online Arcade

Like businesses in the Motorcycle Club, you can only start your Arcade through a public session, as you need to pick up some starter machines and take them to the Arcade. In doing so, your Arcade business will begin to make money as a passive venture in the background.

In GTA: Online, you can buy an arcade for between $1,235,000 and $2,530,000 – or claim one for free by connecting your Twitch Prime account to the Rockstar Social Club, if you haven't done it already.

How to make money from GTA: Online Arcades

Now, the arcades won't have you rolling in money like the CEO post or the Motorcycle Club passive business. It is a little bit more of a slog than that.

Players can fill their Arcade with free machines, and in the game, they can make around $3000 per day (nearly an hour of real-world time). But they would have to invest in other things too. A complete Arcade is going to get you about $6,000 per hour. You'll have to spend an astounding $3,767,000 to get every machine, though.

As 'gtamaxprofit' points out, it will take around 628 hours to get all of your money back- if you get a free Arcade and then spend $3,767,000 on the machines. Not everybody has that kind of cash lying around, so the Arcade may not be seen as a worthwhile investment.