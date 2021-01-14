5 most expensive GTA Online arcades in January 2021

Arcades serve multiple purposes in GTA Online. But the most important reason to invest in one is to unlock the popular Diamond Casino Heist.

There are quite a few arcades in GTA Online. All are tagged at different prices, and all serve one basic purpose - to provide a secret place for the player to plan the Diamond Casino Heist hidden from the police and opposition groups.

Arcades with the best geographical location and features open up multiple avenues of income for the player. Hence, investing in an arcade has the potential to become a thriving business.

Moreover, the player can also do all sorts of fun things where the heist operation isn’t in motion.

This article takes a look at the top three arcades in GTA Online.

#3 The Warehouse Arcade:

Image via usergamer

The Warehouse Arcade is located in South Los Santos in the chaotic town of Davis.

Like every other arcade, the warehouse allows the player to plan the diamond casino heist in absolute secrecy. Moreover, it can also function as a garage for up to 10 stolen cars.

The Warehouse Arcade can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures in GTA Online for a whopping $2,135,000.

#2 The insert Coin Arcade:

Image via usergamer

Located in North Los Santos and surrounded by Rockford Hills, the Insert Casino is the second most expensive arcade in GTA Online.

A player can turn the arcade into a thriving business while using it as a front to plan the Diamond Casino Heist. The Insert Coin Arcade was made to bring in the big bucks.

It is available at Maze Bank Foreclosures for $2,345,000.

#1 The Eight Bit Arcade:

Image via gtabase

The Eight Bit Arcade is located in Vinewood, North Los Santos - a place that never sleeps and is a hub of illegal operations.

Like every other arcade, it can be used as a front to plan the biggest heist in Los Santos' history.

The Eight Bit Arcade is the most expensive retro property that GTA Online has to offer. As far as business is considered, players can make the most on their investment with this arcade.

The Eight Bit Aracade can also be bought from the infamous Maze Bank Foreclosures and is priced at $2,530,000.