Back in December 2019, arcades in GTA Online were introduced as a part of the Diamond Casino Heist. Like all purchasable properties, arcades can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosure.

You can set up your business in the arcade and make money. An arcade situated in a proper location can always be advantageous to the players for spawning vehicles. It is also the place where you can get together along with your teammates in preparing for various heists.

Top 3 Arcades in GTA Online

Here are the top three arcades in GTA Online based on their location:

3. Warehouse Arcade

This arcade is situated to the south of Los Santos, in Davis. It was formerly known as the Auto Fix Factory. After the business carried in the factory went under, it became listed as a purchasable property in the Maze Bank Foreclosure at $2135000. You can choose this arcade as it has good road access and a garage in front. It can hold up to 10 vehicles.

2. Eight-Bit Arcade

This arcade is the most expensive one that GTA Online has to offer. Located in Vinewood, this arcade is the best spot to prep for the Diamond Casino heist. The arcade is located near the casino and hence is advantageous for travelling. It can be bought for $2530000.

1. Videogeddon Arcade

This arcade is a popular choice among many GTA Online players due to its location and reasonable price. Situated in Le Mesa, this arcade has great front and back entrance and is also close to the Los Santos River.

This arcade is also the closest arcade to the Diamond Casino. Spawning aircrafts would not be much of a problem if you choose this arcade. Priced at $1875000, this arcade will surely give you the best return on investment.