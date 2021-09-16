Are Arcade machines worth buying in GTA Online?

While there are some shortcuts to earning quick cash in GTA Online, like VIP/CEO quests and major heists, players can also earn some legitimate cash in the game through businesses.

GTA Online's player base was initially hyped about one such business: Arcades. However, over time, players became disillusioned when they discovered the true capabilities of the property GTA Online. Here's a look at Arcades and the value that Arcade machines bring for players.

Should players invest in Arcade machines in GTA Online?

Investing in the Arcade business used to be a very popular method of turning in a good profit quickly, thanks to the Diamond Casino Heist. As a passive income source, however, the Arcade is not so effective. Investing in all Arcade machines contributes to a GTA $5000 per in-game day profit, which is minuscule.

The Arcade safe can hold up to GTA $ 50,000 only and must be cleared out by the player before more income can be held. This makes Arcade machines a terrible investment as the initial cost can rack up millions of dollars.

Why Arcades are still useful

The Cayo Perico heist is where the Arcade's true value lies, as it serves as the only property out of which players can set it up. The Diamond Casino Heist offers millions per heist and is surprisingly easy to pull off, even as a duo.

Another upside to owning an Arcade is getting access to the Master Control Terminal, which lets players keep track of all their businesses from one location. This applies to all businesses in the game regardless of whether they are 'Biker Businesses' or 'CEO' ventures.

Also, owning an Arcade offers players the opportunity to take part in robbing actual diamonds from the casino when Rockstar toggles its availability. A diamond heist can award players up to GTA $ 3.6 million.

However, owning an entire business like this just to gain access to the Master Control Terminal and the Diamond Casino Heist may not be worth it to some who choose to focus on the Cayo Perico heist. In the end, the Arcade business might turn out to be a cash burn if players are not careful with their investments.

