How can GTA Online players register as a CEO?

In the criminal underworld of GTA Online, players can register as a CEO and overlook their organizations.

This feature was introduced in the Executives and Other Criminals update. GTA Online is all about power and position. There are several benefits to becoming a CEO. Players can order personal bodyguards and perform VIP work. Apart from that, they can also drop armor and ammunition at their location.

There are requirements to running an organization. Players will have to spend money to make money. Executive offices are expensive and hard to acquire in GTA Online. Once that is taken care of, players can finally register as CEOs.

Here is how GTA Online players can register as a CEO

GTA Online players should already save up a lot of money. Otherwise, they will not meet the requirements of a CEO. They first need to buy the right properties. These are known as Executive Offices.

Purchasing an Executive Office

CEOs can run criminal enterprises through their Executive Offices. Players will have to visit the Dynasty 8 Executive website. There are four main properties they can purchase. They are as follows:

Maze Bank West ($1,000,000)

($1,000,000) Arcadius Business Center ($2,250,000)

($2,250,000) Lombank West ($3,100,000)

($3,100,000) Maze Bank Tower ($4,000,000)

Each of these offices have customizable features. For example, players can add safes and gun lockers. GTA Online is a dangerous world to live in, and one should be prepared for any challenge that awaits them.

Registering as a CEO

GTA Online players should be able to access the Interaction Menu. The input varies on each platform. Here is how it works for each one:

PC : M key

: M key PlayStation : Touch pad or select button

: Touch pad or select button Xbox: View/Back button

They can now scroll down to find SecuroServ. It's a private security company that deals with protection. Once the player clicks on SecuroServ, they can register as a CEO. Players can become VIPs to gain exclusive abilities. However, they need to have a minimum of $50,000 in the bank.

Note that VIP status is slightly different than regular CEO work. It's only available for four hours in the real world. There can only be 10 VIPs in any given lobby. VIPs can manage clothing styles for the entire crew. Apart from that, they can also enable or disable friendly fire. Last but not least, they have bodyguards at their disposal.

Benefits of becoming a CEO

Running a criminal enterprise has its advantages. For example, CEOs can bribe the authorities and hide crew members on the map. This allows for unexpected kills. CEOs can also spawn vehicles in certain locations.

Most importantly, organizations will give players more opportunities. Imports and exports are a great way to make lots of money. The same applies to gunrunning. CEOs offer bonuses to make the missions easier.

Anytime a crew member is near the CEO, their stats will increase. This includes health regeneration and reputation points.

