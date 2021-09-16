5 GTA Online features that beginners should make more use of

Because of its numerous game modes and chaotic lobbies, GTA Online can be extremely overwhelming for newcomers. There are, however, several features that can assist new players.

Multiplayer games, due to their complexity, frequently necessitate in-depth guides to be successful. Sometimes, a beginner merely needs some simple tips or advice for starting out.

New players will find GTA Online to be extremely hostile. The first few days are usually the most difficult, as griefers constantly harass low-level players. This article includes several features that are beneficial to beginners.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online: 5 game features that beginners should use more

1) Looking for Work

Beginners should set their status as "Looking for Work" from the Interaction Menu. This will allow them to help other VIP/CEO players with their missions. This is a great way to gain that much-needed early boost in cash and RP.

2) Snacks

In GTA Online, players can replenish their health by eating snacks. It becomes quite important during missions with difficult shootouts. Taking cover and eating snacks is a good way to ensure survival during these situations.

3) Daily Objectives

Daily Objectives are a set of tasks given to players every 24 hours. Completing these is the best way to increase RP, and beginners will also benefit from the monetary rewards. If players continue to do these missions for 28 days, they can earn millions in in-game currency.

4) Mechanic/Vehicle Delivery

Vehicles are important assets for a GTA Online player. The first purchase a beginner should make is the Armored Kuruma, preferably after the Fleeca Job. This will ensure they have a safe and dependable way of moving around in the game world.

Personal vehicles can be obtained anywhere by calling the mechanic. This can be done by using the interaction menu or by calling the mechanic.

5) Interaction Menu

The Interaction Menu in GTA Online essentially acts as a master controller. Apart from some of the features mentioned in this list, the menu is used for a variety of things. Changing the player's clothes and facial expressions are some of the perks available.

Players can also host impromptu races, enable passive mode, or control various aspects of their current vehicle. With Los Santos Tuners, the Interaction Menu now offers the option of changing the stance for Tuner vehicles.

Edited by R. Elahi