GTA Online: Maximum potential payouts of all Heists in 2021

Heists have always been an integral part of GTA Online, and rightfully so. The underworld cannot possibly become a sprawling empire without a couple of grand robberies under its belt.

Not only are the Heists featured in GTA Online insanely profitable in nature, but they are also full of action-packed fun. Some heists can be played solo in GTA Online, while others encourage teamwork and churn out bigger treasures when completed with friends and fellow players.

That said, most heists in GTA Online do require a bit of an investment. For example, the Diamond Casino Heist cannot be accessed without an Arcade, which costs a sizable fortune. The first few heists in the game can be completed after investing in a high-end apartment, but the rest require special properties.

The first few heists in the game may not be as lucrative as one might expect, but they are great for learning the ropes and racking up some extra cash while having fun.

More advanced Heists in GTA Online like the Cayo Perico Heist and the Doomsday Heist are supremely profitable. Still, they require some skills and expertise that only comes with time and practice, which is why it's recommended not to skip any of the basic Heists in GTA Online before jumping into the deep end.

Maximum potential payouts of all Heists in GTA Online in 2021

#1 - The Fleeca Job

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $143,750

#2 - The Prison Break

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $500,000

#3 - The Humane Labs Raid

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $675,000

#4 - Series A Funding

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $505,000

#5 - The Pacific Standard

Maximum Potential Take (Hard): $1,250,000

#6 - Doomsday Heist

Maximum Potential Payout (Hard):

• ­Act I: $325,000 - $812,500

• ­Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500

• ­Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000

#7 - Diamond Casino Heist

Maximum Potential Payout (Hard):

Cash: $2,115,000

Artwork: $2,350,000

Gold: $2,585,000

Diamonds: $3,619,000

#8 - Cayo Perico Heist

Maximum Potential Payout: $4,570,600