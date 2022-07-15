What do GTA Online players get with the Arcade?

Arcades are a surprisingly useful property in GTA Online and one should take advantage of its features.

After meeting with Lester Crest in Mirror Park, players will be given the chance to buy an old arcade building. Maze Bank Foreclosures sells them within a $1,235,000 to $4,082,500 price range. There are six different locations to choose from in GTA Online.

Of course, GTA Online players should know what they're putting their money into. The arcade business isn't all fun and games, despite what the name implies. Players can also make really good money here.

Here's a brief look at the various Arcade features in GTA Online

Players can progress through the Diamond Casino Heist

If a GTA Online player buys the Arcade, it will not be fully operational yet. They must also complete the setup missions for the Diamond Casino Heist:

Setup: Casino Scoping - Head for the casino, scope out the security details and take pictures of various entry points

Once that is taken care of, players can finally access various Arcade features. They can also continue with the Diamond Casino Heist.

Keep in mind that they need to work alongside other teammates to complete these missions. The payouts are very good, depending on the primary targets. Of course, heist leaders will have to split their earnings.

Several arcade games can be played here

Pixel Emporium is a GTA Online website that can only be accessed inside the Arcade. Players must find a laptop placed on a table in the middle of an empty room. They must register as a CEO or VIP beforehand, via SecuroServ on the Interaction Menu.

Players cannot access Arcade Management until they setup the business. Here's what they need to do in this mission:

Setup: Arcade Equipment - Recover some missing equipment after Lester locates them

Players can now manage their business through Pixel Emporium. There are 18 different games from various genres, which range from run and gun to western shooters. GTA Online even offers a fortune-telling minigame. Most games have a few challenges that players need to complete.

Inside the building, there are 35 slots that players can use to place their arcade cabinets. Of course, they need to be mindful of where they put the machines. If they are willing to spend $295,000, they can also setup High Score Screens.

The main floor offers relaxing amenities

GTA Online players can find their own private bar at this location. Here's where they can buy snacks, drink beverages and play a jukebox. It only costs a dollar to change the commercial free radio stations. Last but not least, there is even a television screen near the entrance.

Players can rest in their personal quarters

For only $150,000, players can sit back and relax in their personal living quarters. It's a good place to get situated after a long day, especially if one needs to change their clothes. They will find a bed and wardrobe here, along with a gun locker to store their weapons.

The basement allows players to perform other businesses

Players can find the Master Control Terminal in this room. From here, they can manage various businesses from their other criminal enterprises, such as special cargo and gunrunning supplies. The laptop for the Pixel Emporium website can also be found here.

Players can also store vehicles in a garage

Like most businesses in GTA Online, players can buy their own garage. It costs $215,000, but they will have the ability to store ten different vehicles here. Players can also enter the building using the garage itself.

