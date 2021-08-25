Top 5 coolest GTA Online easter eggs

Searching for Easter eggs is a popular pastime for GTA players. GTA Online also contains several Easter eggs that players often stumble upon.

Rockstar loves to tease their fans with secrets in their games. The GTA series has had more myths than actual Easter eggs. Some of these have made their way into the games themselves. There are many players dedicated to hunting for Easter eggs and secrets in GTA games.

GTA Online comes off as no exception to this rule. It has plenty of Easter eggs, some of which have been added after a major update. The continual update model of the game has made it easier to add new secrets. This article contains some of the best Easter eggs and secrets in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Online: 5 of the best Easter eggs in the game

5) Secret Hallway

Los Santos International Airport contains two well-hidden rooms in GTA Online. Both of these are similar to each other: they have working vending machines, and spawn pedestrians.

These are great hiding spots in the game where players can evade bounties on their heads.

4) Madam Nazar

There is a fortune-telling machine at the Arcade in GTA Online called Nazar Speaks. Madam Nazar is a major character in Red Dead Online, and hence, this is a direct reference. However, the Easter egg doesn't end here.

She makes references to various things in the game. What stands out, though, is the sequence of numbers she recites. These are also spoken by Gertrude Braithwaite in RDR2. Calling the number sequence (123-764-5112) gets Madam Nazar herself on the line.

3) Initial D reference

The Los Santos Tuners update brought a few unique Easter eggs to the game. One of these is in the form of the livery named Delivery Boy. This is a reference to the anime series Initial D.

The Karin Futo GTX is a new car included in the latest update. It is based on the Toyota AE86, which is driven by the show's protagonist. The Futo GTX has a one-of-a-kind livery that makes it look like the one from the series.

2) Alien egg

The alien egg inside the container (Image via GTA Series Videos, YouTube)

The Los Santos Tuners update brought another interesting Easter egg. This one is related to aliens, a common subject for mysteries. In the new Contact mission, The ECU Job, there's a chance for players to find an alien egg inside one of the containers.

Players can find out easily if the Easter egg has spawned or not. The container with the alien egg is the only one that does not have a serial number. Alien eggs are a recurring Easter egg in GTA Online.

1) Loch Ness Monster

The Loch Ness Monster is a popular mythic sea creature reported to have been first seen in Scotland. GTA Online added one of these creatures in the Cayo Perico Heist update. It can be seen in the distance when players are on the island of Cayo Perico.

If one zooms in on the creature with a scope, it will dive into the waters or just run away. Sometimes, however, because of a possible bug, it will remain static. This allows players to get close to it.

