Is the Karin Futo GTX a worthwhile purchase after the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online?

The Los Santos Tuners update Introduced a number of new additions to GTA Online, including the much-raved about Karin Futo GTX.

GTA Online does this every once in a while. It releases a new update to give players a thousand more reasons to get lost in the less than enchanting but incredibly thrilling world of Los Santos, as if there weren't enough already. No wonder it is still one of the highest rated games in the world.

Here, we take a look at the Karin Futo GTX and decide whether it's worth buying in GTA Online.

Is the Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online worth the hype?

In the way that some forty-year-old frat boys only respond to paddles and hardcore splooshing, the Futo GTX needs a firm hand to reach its optimal performance. In fact, it needs less of a driver and more of a disciplinarian. Enter at your at your own risk, and remember: this thing doesn't have a safe word. - SOUTHERN SAN ANDREAS SUPER AUTOS DESCRIPTION.

Much of the experience of playing GTA Online boils down to the incredible assortment of vehicles available for purchase. And with the Los Santos Tuners update, the significance of high-end vehicles in GTA Online just shot through the roof.

Based on the 1983–1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86, the Futo GTX makes a great case for itself. Like its base version, the Futo GTX performs extremely well and boasts excellent acceleration and top speed. Its butter-smooth handling barely seems to require any input and the added features, pop-up headlights and hatchback roofline, make it all the more exciting.

While the Futo GTX can't always outclass top-end supercars, given that it's essentially a small door coupe, it still makes for one heck of a vehicle, especially after the Los Santos Tuners Update.

What's more, the Futo GTX also kills it in the looks department, leaving many of its contenders in the dust.

All in all, the Karin Futo GTX is an incredible vehicle and isn't even that expensive.

How to buy the Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online

Players can purchase the Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online from Southern S.A. Super Auto for $1,590,000. The player can take it to Los Santos Customs or the LS Car Meet Mod Shop to customize it to perfection.

