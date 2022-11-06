How to get started with hard mode on The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

Getting started with the hard mode on The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online can be confusing for some new players. It is also vital to mention that the requirements for it have also changed with The Criminal Enterprises update. Hence, there can be some outdated information on this topic.

If you're a solo player, you have to complete one run of The Cayo Perico Heist and then wait three hours and 12 minutes to get a text from Pavel. If you do this activity with a team, it's just 48 minutes. Either way, you will have to get started with the Gather Intel mission once you get that text within 48 more minutes.

The process is simple, but it's worth noting that all the aforementioned times are for the real world. Thus, repeatedly grinding The Cayo Perico Heist on hard mode can be difficult for most players.

How to do The Cayo Perico Heist on hard mode in GTA Online

Remember, solo players have to complete this heist once and wait three hours and 12 minutes, whereas teams only have to wait 48 minutes upon completion. It doesn't matter what your Primary Target is or the setup you do. The only requirement is that you must successfully complete The Cayo Perico Heist.

After you wait for the relevant amount of time to pass, you will get a text from Pavel that reads:

"From what I can tell, Mr. Rubio is ready for another visit. And by this I mean he is now a violently paranoid shut-in. So if we go straight away things will be more demanding. We wait a little, they will relax, we will have an easier time. The choice is yours, captain."

At that point, you have to start the Gather Intel mission in GTA Online within a 48-minute time frame.

What's different with hard mode?

More difficulty usually equates to more profit

There are a few main differences with The Cayo Perico Heist on hard mode compared to the normal difficulty in GTA Online:

The Primary Target's value is increased by 10%

Elite Challenges pay $100,000 rather than $50,000

You have to do an extra fingerprint hack

You have zero lives

Competent GTA Online players will find the increased difficulty to be worth it since they can earn far more money by repeatedly farming this heist on hard mode. Lesser-skilled fans may prefer normal mode, although they should expect less cash for doing so.

Hard mode makes The Cayo Perico Heist one of the best moneymakers

The Pink Diamond is worth $1,430,000 on this difficulty setting

This heist is still among the best moneymakers, even after its nerf in The Criminal Enterprises. The main limitation is that solo players have to wait significantly longer than those who do this heist in a team.

Anybody who can effortlessly complete this heist on normal mode should also be able to complete it on hard mode. If you usually cannot wait in GTA Online for the time necessary to unlock it, then it might be recommended to use a good AFK trick like waiting with the Nightclub garage to let the time pass and return to the game afterward.

