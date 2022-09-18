5 tips for GTA Online players seeking to grind The Cayo Perico Heist for millions of dollars

The Cayo Perico Heist is still a terrific way to get millions of dollars for solo GTA Online players, even after its nerf. These five tips should help beginners hone their craft for this profitable activity. While some will be obvious to veterans, others will be easier to miss for the average enthusiast.

Solo players better get used to grinding The Cayo Perico Heist. At the very least, some of these tips may prove helpful in completing the prep missions and the finale. The end goal is to save time whenever necessary, and that includes not getting the cover blown.

Five useful tips that every GTA Online player should know about grinding The Cayo Perico Heist

1) Don't do the Disruption missions

Players can do the other stuff, just ignore Disruptions (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's extremely easy to grind The Cayo Perico Heist without ever doing a prep mission related to Disruption. If a player usually likes doing them every run, they can lose nearly ten minutes of time per Disruption mission. Choosing to avoid these missions is the same as saving time in the long run.

Time is money, especially in GTA Online. On a similar note, players shouldn't do any missions related to The Cayo Perico Heist if they don't plan on using them (such as the Satchels in any stealthy run). Less filler missions equals more time saved, which in turn means more opportunities for one to grind The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

2) Kosatka Fast Travel

The list of fast travel options (Image via Rockstar Games)

One handy feature of the Kosatka is its ability to Fast Travel to different parts of GTA Online's map. It initially costs $10,000 to move from one area to another, but players can lower it to $2,000 by completing The Cayo Perico Heist at least once.

To ensure this incredibly helpful yet hidden feature, GTA Online players must go to the helm of the submarine to see an option to sit down. The helm is just straight ahead of the planning board in the same room. Pavel is sometimes nearby, looking at the nearby screens.

Once the player sits down, they will see an option to either drive the Kosatka, use the fast travel option, or to get up. It should be pretty obvious what players need to do here. Just keep in mind that the time one can save is well worth $2,000 per Fast Travel.

3) Beach the Kosatka

An example of a beached Kosatka in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not all Cayo Perico Heist prep missions require the player to move the Kosatka to a different side of the ocean to save time. In some instances, it's better to drive the Kosatka to nearby land (like the Vespucci Beach location) and leave it there.

That way, players can take their Oppressor Mk II and land it on the Kosatka without ever worrying about the bike being engulfed in nearby water. It also completely eliminates the need to use a Dinghy or Sparrow to get around the map.

There is no major penalty for putting the Kosatka on the beach. GTA Online players can easily despawn it or move it to the nearby ocean with the Interaction Menu.

4) Rooftop route

Now it's time for a tip related to the actual Cayo Perico Heist finale. This method is primarily for the Drainage Tunnel infiltration point. To do so, players must continue with the Drainage Tunnel entry until they're inside El Rubio's compound.

They need to go westward until they see a fence with a column that props up to the ceiling. Choose to climb this fence on the side that continues towards that column. Afterward, climb that column to get to the roof.

Going on top of the roof skips most of the compound, meaning that the player only has to deal with a few guards, all of whom are easy to eliminate.

5) Use the gun's melee attack if enemies are close

An example of an enemy getting quickly eliminated by a pistol whip (Image via Thick Man (YouTube))

Time for a more generic tip that should apply to all possible methods in the Cayo Perico Heist finale in GTA Online. Some players always rely on their guns to shoot their foes, but that's not always necessary.

Approaching from behind and using a melee attack while holding the gun will knock them out instantly. It's also a good tip for GTA Online players who get caught out of position and aren't good at aiming.

Using a melee attack with a gun can save the hassle of doing a Quick Restart if guards are nearby. Skilled players won't need to resort to this method, but it's something for newbies to consider.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

