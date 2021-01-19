How to fast travel in GTA Online

Given the scale and size of the GTA Online map, it would only make sense for Rockstar Games to introduce some kind of fast travel mechanic. However, that luxury is only afforded to the affluent and players who have the means to truly get around in the game.

Fast travel is a mechanic present in most AAA games with open-world maps like GTA. Essentially, it lets players pick a point on the map and travel to it instantly.

In the Story Mode, players can use the Downtown Cab Service to call themselves a cab and instantly drive to their destination in exchange for a small fee. They can do the same in GTA Online, but it simply doesn't have that criminal mastermind gloss that players are after.

How can players fast travel in GTA Online?

GTA Online players will need a few things to be able to fast travel in the game. However, it will only be restricted to one specific location on the map.

These are the things that players will need in order to fast travel in GTA Online:

A CEO office. At least GTA$ 5000 in the Maze Bank Account. An open enough area.

Once the player has registered as CEO and owns a building, they can call their assistant using the Interaction Menu and summon a helicopter to their location. They should make sure that the helicopter has space to land, so that it doesn't end up becoming a big ball of flame.

Advertisement

This method will almost immediately take players to their CEO office's helipad, making it a form of fast travel in GTA Online.

The other method involves buying the new Kosatka Submarine that is used for the Cayo Perico Heist.

Similar to a Yacht, players can use the Kosatka to travel to set locations for a small fee in GTA Online.

To do so, players can simply approach the helm to drive. However, they should select the fast travel option.

The locations available for the Kosatka fast travel are:

Vespucci Beach

South Palomino Highlands

North Palomino Highlands

Davis Quartz

Chumash

Pacific Bluffs

Procopio Beach

San Chianski

Mount Gordo

Paleto Forest

North Chumash

Elysian Island

Players can also use a Yacht for a similar kind of fast travel, but it will cost them $25,000 to do so. The Kosatka costs about $2,000 to fast travel after the Cayo Perico Heist.