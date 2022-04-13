Where to find the Drainage Tunnel for The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

Scoping out the Drainage Tunnel in GTA Online is one of the best decisions a player can make for The Cayo Perico Heist. It grants them quick and easy access to El Rubio's compound without any risk of getting the player detected. However, it isn't mandatory to scope out on a player's first run.

Thus, some gamers won't know where to look for it (or they simply don't know it exists). It's located underwater, south of El Rubio's compound. Once a player scopes it out, they must complete Heist Prep: Cutting Torch.

How to find the Drainage Tunnel for The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

The approximate location of this entry point (Image via Rockstar Games)

The location of the Drainage Tunnel is never randomized in GTA Online. Hence, a player can simply go to the above location during the Gather Intel part of The Cayo Perico Heist and head underwater. It doesn't matter how one gets here, as there aren't any guards nearby that can impede their process.

One can always swim here from most points of the island, given that El Rubio doesn't have many guards stationed around the sea. However, just knowing the location isn't enough for some players.

There is a Dinghy nearby this location (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should notice a nearby Dinghy around this location, with El Rubio's compound also being visible. The tunnel is nearby, being west of this unoccupied Dinghy.

The Drainage Tunnel in GTA Online

An example of a playing scoping it out (Image via Rockstar Games)

This access point isn't too deep to severely affect a player's Lung Capacity. The important part is to dive once the player is south of the second western building on this cliff. Once they discovers it for the first time, they will get a message stating:

"You scoped a compound entry point: Drainage Tunnel"

From here, a player needs to complete this mission however they'd like. Given how easy it is to access the Kosatka, one doesn't have to worry too much about scoping out other objectives sans the main and secondary targets.

Cayo Perico Heist Prep: Cutting Torch

Return to the Kosatka to do the Cayo Perico Heist Prep mission and obtain the Cutting Torch. To do so, execute the following instructions:

Go to the planning screen in the Kosatka. Go to "Prep." Go to "Equipment." Select "Cutting Torch."

This mission is pretty straightforward as it involves the player going to a construction site and stealing the item. They can either use stealth or go full Rambo on the guards, either way will work. Once it's obtained, it's time to return to the Kosatka to finish this mission.

Note: This Cayo Perico Heist Prep mission takes place in Freemode (like the other prep missions do). Other GTA Online players can tamper with the mission.

It will take GTA Online players approximately two minutes to make it to the Drainage Tunnel once they start The Cayo Perico Heist. From there, they try to make it to El Rubio's basement and steal whatever treasure he's currently hosting. They can choose any escape method afterward.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like how The Cayo Perico Heist has multiple ways to complete it? Yes No 0 votes so far