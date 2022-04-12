GTA Online has a really easy way to escape Cayo Perico

GTA Online players can escape Cayo Perico with a very simple method.

Cayo Perico has three different phases, each with their own checkpoints. Players must infiltrate the island, sneak into the compound to steal treasures, and make their escape. It's a great way to make several million in GTA Online. However, El Rubio's guards will not make that easy.

Escaping the island can be a very frustrating experience. Players have to avoid getting shot by several guards and attack choppers. It's very easy to fail this part because there are too many enemies surrounding them.

The good news is that GTA Online players can escape Cayo Perico with this simple trick

Cayo Perico can be relentlessly difficult for GTA Online players. It's especially problematic whenever random teammates leave the heist. With that said, there is a far simpler escape method that players can use. They don't have to travel across the entire island looking for the docks or airport.

Head south of the compound and go for a swim

Before they make their escape, players need to make sure they have everything they need. Once GTA Online players enter the third and final phase, they will be situated outside El Rubio's compound. Attack choppers will only arrive when they leave the area, so keep that in mind.

Instead of leaving through the northern main gate, players should go behind the compound and dive into the water. They need to be careful not to hit the rocks on the way down. All they have to do is continue swimming in the opposite direction of the island. Eventually, they will make their escape and complete the heist.

Attack choppers will go after them, so players should dive underwater. This is why training lung capacity is a crucial aspect of the game. Players that arrive with a Kostaka will already have scuba diving gear, so they don't have to worry about lung capacity. They just need to stay underwater to avoid the helicopters.

Why is the normal escape route so difficult?

First and foremost, there are too many enemies. They have powerful weapons and rarely miss their shots. What's even worse is that El Rubio will send multiple attack choppers. GTA Online players can outrun enemies, but they will never get away from the helicopters.

Another problem is that most of the island's vehicles are not suitable for combat. The Vapid Winky is too slow and provides no defense for the player. While the Manchez Scout is much faster, it's easy to fall off the bike. The island is also full of bushes that will block players like brick walls.

Last but not least, there's always a risk when playing with random crew members. All it takes is a single bad player to jeopardize everybody's lives. Some of them might even leave the heist due to a lack of patience.

Hopefully, this escape method will be much easier

Cayo Perico is the most lucrative heist in the entire game. GTA Online players can earn several million just by doing a single heist. However, it requires impeccable planning to make it work. At the very least, players will have a much better escape route for the next time.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

