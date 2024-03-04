5 best money making activities in GTA Online in 2024

Rockstar Games have added some of the best money making activities in GTA Online in recent years. While there are quite a few that can be started without meeting any prerequisites, the top ones often require a hefty initial investment. However, this is mostly worth it as the profits earned afterward not only help in recouping the expenditure but in getting rich as well.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid will soon debut in the multiplayer and might emerge as another great way of earning an income. But until then, let's look at the five best money making activities in GTA Online in 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

The Agency VIP Contract and four other best money making activities in GTA Online in 2024

1) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist debuted in 2019 but is among the best money making activities in GTA Online in 2024 as well. As suggested by its name, the job tasks players with robbing the Diamond Casino's vault. Akin to its peers, this heist also features some setup missions and a finale.

The payouts depend on the primary target and can be increased slightly by playing on Hard difficulty. For instance, robbing Diamonds on Hard difficulty can pay as much as $3,619,000. This primary target is, sadly, made available very rarely, but Gold is a pretty good alternative.

However, players should note that The Diamond Casino Heist cannot be played solo, and owning an Arcade is mandatory to start it.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist can be played solo and is very easy to complete. Though Rockstar Games recently decreased its payouts, it is still one of the best money making activities in GTA Online. Starting it requires meeting Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker and owning a Kosatka submarine.

Its setup missions can be completed quickly, and the payouts reward around a million dollars based on the primary target. The most profitable target of The Cayo Perico Heist is the Panther Statue, but it is made available very rarely. That said, the Pink Diamond can also pay very well.

3) The Agency VIP Contract

GTA Online players can buy an Agency from Dynasty 8 Executive and complete one Security Contract to unlock the VIP Contract. This job also features some setup missions and a finale involving popular American rapper Dr. Dre and pays $1,000,000 upon completion.

Like The Cayo Perico and The Diamond Casino Heist, the VIP Contract can be repeated after a cooldown period. Players can complete Security Contracts in the meantime, which are also among the best money making activities in GTA Online. These jobs pay between $31,000 and $70,000 based on the difficulty level.

4) Payphone Hits

Players can start grinding Payphone Hits after completing three Security Contracts from the Agency. These assassination jobs have a $10,000 base payout, but a $30,000 bonus can be earned by completing additional mission objectives.

Payphone Hits can be started by answering a payphone, marked with a blue telephone icon on the map, spawning at random locations. Completing one triggers a 10-minute cooldown, after which a new Payphone Hit can be started.

5) Salvage Yard Robberies

Salvage Yard Robberies are the latest addition to the list of best money making activities in GTA Online. They are part of the Salvage Yard business and play out much like Auto Shop Robbery Contracts for those familiar.

However, Salvage Yard Robberies usually pay much more, generally upwards of $200,000 per job. The one downside is that only three can be completed in a week, but they can help make very close to a million dollars, especially if players choose to sell the stolen vehicle instead of salvaging it.

Check out more of our GTA content:

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid II Vehicles in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid II Confirmed things in Cluckin Bell Farm II GTA 6 Cluckin Bell Farm Raid II GTA 6 development II Event week details

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you made your first million in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes