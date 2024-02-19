10 things GTA Online players should know in 2024

GTA Online is a decade old but still welcomes new players in 2024. This is a testament to its quality and how much effort Rockstar Games put into its development. However, Grand Theft Auto Online has evolved with time and is not the same title as it was a couple of years ago. This means players must take note of certain things when starting the game in 2024.

While most others will tell you to save money and start a business as soon as possible, other, smaller details are equally important. So, we have compiled 10 necessary things every GTA Online player should know when picking the game right now.

10 necessary GTA Online things everyone should know in 2024

1) Look down when spawning your vehicle

It is quite frustrating to run a considerable distance to enter the vehicle that you requested your mechanic to drop. This is one of the most hated aspects of the game, but there is a workaround. If you stare directly at the ground when using the interaction menu to request your vehicle, it will be dropped fairly near to your location.

2) Constantly change lobbies

This is a pretty important fact that most beginners are unaware of. Once you set up your businesses and garages, you must pay a fee to maintain them. However, you can change the lobby every 40-45 minutes (real-life time) to skip this. GTA Online only charges you once per in-game day, and changing the lobby resets the counter.

3) Toggle the lobby option during matchmaking

There are only a few more frustrating things in GTA Online than waiting for other players to join on a mission, but the counter runs out and starts the game with random people. You can easily counter this by closing the matchmaking and then setting it to open. Doing so will reset the timer, giving you more time to add players.

4) Switching lobby will help you with delivery missions

GTA Online loves assigning far-off locations for you to deliver the merchandise or client vehicles, increasing the risk of crashing and losing money. So, if your current drop-off location is at the other end of the map, switching lobbies will help. Doing so doesn't reset the mission but sometimes sets the drop-off location somewhere nearer. However, you might need to do this a couple of times.

5) Kicking troublemakers out of your nightclub boosts its popularity

While the original statement is a fact since Tony states it quite often, what most players don't know is that there is a trick to spawn these troublemakers in the game. After entering your nightclub, go into Passive Mode. This will spawn a troublemaker that you can throw out. Note that this has a cooldown, so you can't spam it.

6) Suppressors are cool but don't use them

When upgrading a weapon, you will find the option to equip a suppressor. While this is quite helpful during stealth missions and some very specific situations, using this modification reduces the overall damage of the gun. So, we recommend not using them with your weapons during normal gameplay.

7) Set up your business near the city

While the business locations outside the main area and towards the edge of the map are relatively cheap, they might end up costing you more money in the long run. They are often located at treacherous locations that are either hard to access or remain a hive for violence. So, save a little more money and set up your business somewhere closer to the main city in GTA Online.

8) Don't waste money on Sports or Super Cars

Yes, the Lamborghini or Bugatti-inspired Super Cars in GTA Online are quite good-looking and lucrative, but most of them are a waste of money for a beginner. So, instead of spending your hard-earned cash on the glimmering Sports or Super Car, we recommend going for something with more armor, like the Nightshark, or a vehicle with extra features, like the Imani Tech Buffalo STX.

9) Switching lobbies will restock the same type of ammo for multiple weapons

You will often carry a similar type of ammunition for several weapons, and restocking them can be a hassle. However, you can switch lobbies after wasting most of your rounds and find all of them filled to the brim. For example, if you're carrying incendiary ammo for both your pistol and the rifle, switching the lobby will restock both of them, even if you used just one weapon.

10) Use Dax's Freakshop to access a Weapon Workshop

There are several things in GTA Online that new players cannot access. This includes good weapons that only unlock after you reach a certain level. However, once you complete the story missions of First Dose, it will unlock Dax's Freakshop, which has an accessible weapon workshop. It will allow you to obtain some amazing weapons that are otherwise locked behind the level restriction.

