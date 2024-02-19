5 expensive vehicles in GTA Online that beginners should avoid

Despite being a decade old, GTA Online is still welcoming beginners. There are tons of things to buy in the game, among the most popular of which are vehicles. Over the last 10 years, Rockstar Games has introduced countless cars, bikes, aircraft, and more to the multiplayer. In fact, many were added quite recently as part of the December 2023 The Chop Shop DLC.

However, newcomers should try to avoid some of them initially, mainly because such rides usually cost a fortune, and one should look to invest in the right businesses first.

With that said, here are five expensive vehicles in GTA Online that beginners should avoid.

Albany Brigham and 4 other vehicles in GTA Online that beginners should avoid

1) Vapid Slamtruck

Based on Suzy Stuchel's custom 1956 Ford COE 600 Hauler, the Vapid Slamtruck can seem like an interesting vehicle to some. One might assume that they can store vehicles on it and traverse across the map, but that, unfortunately, is not possible. Although one can load a car or a bike on its ramp, they will slide off once the Slamtruck starts moving.

The vehicle isn't great performance-wise either, as even after complete upgradation, it can only attain a top speed of 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h), per reputed Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322. Hence, there is no reason why GTA Online beginners should spend $1,310,000 to purchase the Vapid Slamtruck.

2) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper has many great attributes. The aircraft is bulletproof from the rear, has an excellent top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h), and is weaponized. It costs $1,750,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online, which, needless to say, is a hefty price tag.

While helicopters can be very helpful in grinding the multiplayer, owning one isn't all that necessary. Instead of spending nearly $2,000,000 on this commodity, beginners should invest that kind of amount in profitable businesses to set up a stable source of income.

3) Albany Brigham

The Albany Brigham debuted fairly recently in GTA Online and is available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,499,000. Although the vehicle has an interesting design, seemingly based on the Ecto-1 from the Ghostbusters film franchise, its performance isn't anything to write home about.

With a fully upgraded top speed of just 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h) and a tendency to understeer, the Brigham won't be of much use to beginners besides being a unique addition to their garage. Players shouldn't spend almost half a million dollars on such vehicles at the beginning of their journey in the multiplayer.

4) Obey Omnis e-GT

Since it is an Imani Tech vehicle, players can install a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit in the Omnis e-GT. Agency's (one of the businesses in GTA Online) vehicle workshop. Its owners can also equip it with Armor Plating to increase its explosive resistance.

While these upgrades can be extremely helpful in PvP, especially against griefers, beginners should avoid spending $1,795,000 on this vehicle. Instead, they should complete all The First and Last Dose missions to get the Ocelot Virtue for free. It is also an Imani Tech vehicle and is faster than the e-GT.

5) Benefactor Schlagen GT

Benefactor Schlagen GT is one of the best-looking cars in GTA Online. Its sleek and stylish design looks to be a combination of the Mercedes-AMG GT and the BMW Z4. Once fully upgraded, it can touch an impressive top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h).

The car is available on Legendary Motorsport and costs $1,300,000. It may not seem like a bad deal, but beginners have other cost-effective options. For instance, the Pegassi Zentorno is much cheaper at $725,000. It is bulletproof from the rear and a tad slower, with a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h).

