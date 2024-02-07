5 best GTA Online vehicles suitable for free-roaming in Los Santos

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online currently has over 500 vehicles in different classes and categories. Although Rockstar Games adds these vehicles for different purposes, the players ultimately choose to use them as they see fit. Although the multiplayer game has a huge map, most players remain and operate in Los Santos County only. Therefore, finding suitable vehicles for commute is an important decision to make.

To help, this article lists five of the best vehicles from different categories that GTA Online players can use for free roaming in Los Santos.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five best vehicles that GTA Online players can use for free-roaming in Los Santos

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is undoubtedly one of the best vehicles to drive in Los Santos. Although it is an entry-level car in GTA Online, almost every player uses it regularly for its performance and value. It is an upgraded version of the regular Karin Kuruma with bulletproof armor panels on both sides, front, back, and roof.

Interestingly, the armor panels do not stop you from using small weapons from inside the vehicle. You can use all small guns without having to expose yourself to enemies. In short, the Armored Kuruma is the best vehicle to fight the aim-bot NPCs and other bullet spammers. However, you should not use it against explosive weapons.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the best cars in GTA 5 Online that comes with many high-tech features. It is an Imani-Tech vehicle that you can equip with extra Armor Plating and a Missile Lock-On Jammer. These two features protect you from explosive weapons, especially homing missiles.

A fully upgraded Virtue can tank up to 12 homing missiles. It also has the fastest acceleration among all land-based vehicles. However, the best thing about the car is that you can acquire it for free by completing both the First Dose and Last Dose series missions in GTA Online.

3) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

If you are looking for options to commute by air, the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the best vehicles to own in GTA Online for this purpose. It is an upgraded Nagasaki Buzzard version with two front-facing machine guns and rocket launchers.

These will keep the griefers away as you can retaliate quickly as well. The Buzzard Attack helicopter can fly very high and has a top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h). When combined with the SecuroServe CEO features, you can spawn the Chopper anywhere instantly.

4) Western Reever

If you are more into two-wheelers and love gliding through the traffic of Los Santos at high speeds, then the Western Reever is one of the best motorcycles you can own in GTA Online in 2024. Many players may not realize this, but the Reever is the fastest land-based vehicle in the game, with a top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h).

It is a stylish motorcycle based on the real-life ARCH Method 143. However, you should note that it can carry only one player. Nonetheless, it is one of the best compact vehicles you can drive in GTA Online.

5) MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is the safest and strongest vehicle you can drive in Los Santos in 2024. It is a military-grade truck that can tank up to 48 homing missiles and Sticky Bombs. Even though the top speed is slow (89.25 mph or 143.63 km/h), it has a strong ramming power that can flip away any vehicles in the front, ensuring a seamless commute.

The Brickade 6x6 comes with the Acid Lab, which is one of the best businesses in GTA Online. Rockstar Games also provides the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C, one of the fastest motorcycles in the game, for free.

