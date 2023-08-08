10 best cars to drive in Los Santos for GTA Online beginners, ranked

GTA Online offers a plethora of vehicles that all players can drive. Unlike other items, most of the cars in the game are readily available for everyone to acquire. Rockstar Games offers over 500 vehicles that you can use according to your gameplay. However, the gaming studio is notorious for overpricing most of the cars, making it difficult for new players to get the ones they want.

This often forces beginners to settle for low-end cars that are not on par with other expensive vehicles. However, the community has identified some less expensive cars that new players can opt for. This article lists and ranks 10 such cars that GTA Online beginners must try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best cars to use as a beginner in GTA Online in 2023

10) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Kuruma (Armored) is popular among new players, but veterans are also frequently seen using it. It is a sports car with armor plating on all glass panels, which protects the passengers from enemy bullets. The GTA Online enemy NPCs are known for having great aim, and the armored Kuruma is the best defensive gear against them.

9) Bravado Banshee

The Banshee is a legacy car that has been in the series for years. It is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, and new players can use it as a daily commuter. Rockstar Games also offers extensive customization options, and you can upgrade your Banshee to the 900R or HSW version.

8) Grotti Turismo R

The Turismo R is an affordable supercar in the game. It has a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and can be purchased for only $500,000. Those who have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack can obtain this car for free without using any GTA Online money glitches.

7) Benefactor Schafter V12

The Schafter V12 is one of the best-sounding cars in the multiplayer game. It is a four-seater luxury sedan that can run at a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h). It is based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMG and Brabus SV12 R.

6) HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom

GTA Online public lobbies can be a danger zone sometimes, and the Insurgent Pick-up Custom provides all-round protection from enemy players. It is an armored and weaponized truck that can withstand up to 27 homing missiles and nine Sticky Bombs. You can also use the Machine Gun, Minigun, and Proximity Mines to attack enemies.

5) Pegassi Toros

The Toros is a stylish SUV based on the real-life Lamborghini Urus. It can carry up to four people and is a great vehicle for your daily commute. The car is powered by a V12 engine and can run at a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h).

4) Pegassi Zentorno

The Zentorno is a hybrid-electric supercar in GTA Online. It is an aerodynamic and stylish-looking vehicle that can also be used in races. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h). It also comes with an affordable price tag of $725,000.

3) Vapid Dominator

The Dominator is one of the best muscle cars in GTA Online that all players must own in 2023. It is based on the real-life Ford Mustang and is a beast on the streets. When fully upgraded, you can take it up to a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h).

2) MTL Brickade 6x6

The Brickade 6x6 is a truck cum mobile business in the game. It is an armored vehicle that can withstand up to 48 Homing Missiles. The ramming force is also very powerful and can toss any vehicle in its path. You can acquire the Brickade 6x6 for free by completing the First Dose series missions.

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Virtue is an electric hypercar that also comes with Imani Tech features. It is one of the fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online and can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). New players can acquire the vehicle for free by completing the Last Dose series missions.

