5 fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

The San Andreas Mercenaries update added a few new cars to GTA Online, with more expected in the future. Rockstar Games usually adds different types of vehicles belonging to different classes, and the most recent DLC also follows suit. Although most players look for the fastest cars in the game, acceleration is also a significant stat that determines a vehicle’s performance.

While top speed helps the vehicle in long stretches, acceleration determines its output at the very start. Therefore, many pro drivers look for fast-accelerating cars rather than those with high top speeds.

This article lists five of the fastest-accelerating cars that GTA Online players can buy after the Summer 2023 DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ocelot Virtue, Principe Deveste Eight, and three other fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online in 2023

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a hypercar with an aggressive aerodynamic design. Since it is an electric vehicle, it has the fastest acceleration of all cars and can go from zero to 62 mph or 100 km/h in a mere 1.7 seconds. Rockstar Games has also given it a high top speed, allowing it to reach 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h when fully upgraded.

The Virtue is also one of the best defensive cars in GTA Online. You can apply Imani Tech to help it withstand up to 12 homing missiles. Interestingly, players can get the car for free. However, you must complete both First Dose and Last Dose series missions to acquire it.

2) Obey Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT is an electric sports car that can reach 60 mph within two to three seconds. Rockstar Games designed the GTA Online car based on the real-life Audi e-Tron G.

When fully upgraded, it can attain a top speed of 111.50 mph or 179.44 km/h. It is also one of the most defensive cars in GTA Online, capable of withstanding up to 12 homing missiles. The Omnis e-GT is a popular vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Coil Cyclone II

The Coil Cyclone II is an HSW upgradable car in GTA Online that can sprint from 0-60 mph in less than two seconds. While old-gen and PC players can upgrade it to reach a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h, the HSW upgrades on new-gen consoles increase its top speed to 141.00 mph or 226.92 km/h.

It is based on the real-life Rimac Nevera and has a stylish design. The lowered stance and aerodynamic body also help the car's speed. Since it is an electric vehicle, it has only one gear.

4) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is one of the most distinctive cars with a super aggressive aerodynamic design. It can reach nearly 100 mph in just four seconds, which makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h normally and 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h with HSW improvements.

The car is powered by a unique V16 engine and a six-speed transmission box. The aerodynamic design and low stance help the Deveste Eight stay planted to the ground. Players can purchase it for $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the most stylish-looking cars in GTA Online. It is a sports car based on the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Aside from its stylish appearance, it can accelerate quickly. The vehicle can reach 100 mph in six to eight seconds.

When fully upgraded, the V16 engine can take the car to a top speed of 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h. However, it is one of the most expensive four-wheelers at $3,465,000. Although not recommended, many players are frequently seen using GTA Online money glitches to buy this car.

Poll : Do you own any of these cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes